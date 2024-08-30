Tickets Now on Sale for Art League of Ocean City’s Annual “pARTy of the Year”

OCEAN CITY, MD — August 23, 2024 — The Art League of Ocean City announces tickets are now on sale for their annual “pARTy of the Year” to be held on Oct. 9, 2024, 6-9 p.m. at the Embers Restaurant at District 24 in Ocean City.

The theme for 2024 is “Wonderland,” and the party will feature Alice in Wonderland-inspired décor and an evening full of surprises. Tickets are $150 and available online at OCart.org, by calling 410-524-9433, or at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside.

Proceeds from the event support the many outreach and community programs of the Art League, a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

“What’s down the rabbit hole?” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, asked. “Follow the White Rabbit and don’t be late! You’ll party with the Queen of Hearts and a very curious cast of characters for an evening filled with art, fun, friends, and food, all with a gorgeous bayfront view. A limited number of tickets are available, so please reserve early.”

The evening also includes Wonderland characters brought to life by the Lower Shore Performing Arts Company, special drinks at the open bar, an array of heavy hors d’oeuvres including a raw bar, sushi and ceviche, desserts from Candy Kitchen, and music and dancing with the Hot Sauce Band.

Guests have the opportunity to bid on unique auction items including a raffle where the winner receives $5,000 cash or a travel voucher sponsored by Oasis Travel.

“Our party is the one everyone talks about every year,” Thaler continued, “and this year will be no exception. Your support allows the Art League to keep the doors of the Ocean City Center for the Arts open seven days a week and free to all, and to reach out into the community with enriching programs.”

Corporate and personal sponsorships are still available for the party. “This is a golden opportunity to show your support for the arts and nonprofit organizations in our community,” Jessica Bauer, development director of the Art League, said. “The Art League has many levels of sponsorships available, with wonderful perks like private tables, VIP benefits, raffle tickets, and so much more.”

Potential sponsors may contact Bauer at development@artleagueofoceancity.org.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.