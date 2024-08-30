46.4 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Tickets Now on Sale for Art League of Ocean City’s Annual “pARTy of the Year”

Arts & CultureLocal GivingNews
By Anne

OCEAN CITY, MD — August 23, 2024 — The Art League of Ocean City announces tickets are now on sale for their annual “pARTy of the Year” to be held on Oct. 9, 2024, 6-9 p.m. at the Embers Restaurant at District 24 in Ocean City.

The theme for 2024 is “Wonderland,” and the party will feature Alice in Wonderland-inspired décor and an evening full of surprises. Tickets are $150 and available online at OCart.org, by calling 410-524-9433, or at the Ocean City Center for the Arts, 502 94th St. bayside.

Proceeds from the event support the many outreach and community programs of the Art League, a 501c3 nonprofit organization. 

“What’s down the rabbit hole?” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, asked. “Follow the White Rabbit and don’t be late! You’ll party with the Queen of Hearts and a very curious cast of characters for an evening filled with art, fun, friends, and food, all with a gorgeous bayfront view. A limited number of tickets are available, so please reserve early.”

The evening also includes Wonderland characters brought to life by the Lower Shore Performing Arts Company, special drinks at the open bar, an array of heavy hors d’oeuvres including a raw bar, sushi and ceviche, desserts from Candy Kitchen, and music and dancing with the Hot Sauce Band.

Guests have the opportunity to bid on unique auction items including a raffle where the winner receives $5,000 cash or a travel voucher sponsored by Oasis Travel.  

“Our party is the one everyone talks about every year,” Thaler continued, “and this year will be no exception. Your support allows the Art League to keep the doors of the Ocean City Center for the Arts open seven days a week and free to all, and to reach out into the community with enriching programs.”

Corporate and personal sponsorships are still available for the party. “This is a golden opportunity to show your support for the arts and nonprofit organizations in our community,” Jessica Bauer, development director of the Art League, said. “The Art League has many levels of sponsorships available, with wonderful perks like private tables, VIP benefits, raffle tickets, and so much more.”

Potential sponsors may contact Bauer at development@artleagueofoceancity.org.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors. 

 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Live Entertainment in Ocean City for Labor Day Weekend
Next article
This week in Ocean City pictures

Follow Oceancity.com

222,263FansLike
30,586FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
945SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,263FansLike
30,586FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
945SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND