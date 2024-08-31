30.2 F
Ocean City
This week in Ocean City pictures

Arts & CultureDowntownGeneral Information
By Glenn Irwin

A week of select pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

Let’s look at ten of the pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between August 24th and August 30th.  This past week saw two major events (OC Air Show and https://oceancityjeepfest.com) which provided many picture opportunities.  But for the sake of brevity, we are including only a few pictures in this summary.  So, here’s some of our favorite pictures for our OC Week in Review.

 

OC Air Show 2024
Ocean City Air Show

What a great air showing held this past week that featured, for the first time to Ocean City, the Italian Frecce Tricolori fighters! This year’s Air Show occurred on August 24th and 25th.  There was the F-22 Raptor Demo Team, Growlers, C-17 Globemaster III, A=10 Thunderbolt and more.  This was the first time the Ocean City Air Show was held in August.  This Air Show will return to its regular June time slot in 2025 and will feature the Blue Angels! 

Ocean City Air Show
Ocean City Air Show

 

OC Jeep Fest
Ocean City Jeep Fest

Partially overlapping with the OC Air Show this year was the 2024 Ocean City Jeep Fest.  This event continues to grow and is one of the biggest Jeep events in the Mid-Atlantic region.  It is centered with activities, vendors and live entertainment, at the Ocean City Convention Center at 40th Street.  During the morning hours of this four-day event, OC Jeep Fest also sponsored its popular Jeep Crawl which allows participants to drive their jeeps from the Ocean City inlet parking lot north to 30th Street.  The event also provided a beach driving obstacle course for its participants. 

Ocean City Jeep Fest

 

Ocean City inlet picture
Ocean City Inlet

Highlighting the 91st anniversary of this important natural event that created the inlet, connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the bays in August 1933.  This event had major affects on Ocean City and Assateague Island. 

 

Sunrise in Ocean City
Sunrise in Ocean City

It’s so easy to find excellent spots for a sunrise picture.  Ocean City has the best of these!  This week’s sunrise picture was taken near 24th Street.  And we’ll have awesome sunset pictures coming up too in future weekly review pictures.

 

Boardwalk interest
Noah’s Ark Display

Here’s Mackie Jenkins displaying his Noah Ark display on the OC Boardwalk adjacent to the Boardwalk Information Cottage at Caroline Street.  Mackie of Bethlehem Productions of Virginia spent two years building this Ark replica.  Check it out!

 

Ocean City Boardwalk
Dedicated runner on wet Ocean City boardwalk

Often Oceancity.com will provide pictures of the popular attraction on the Boardwalk, but this week we ended our week with a wet morning and a dedicated runner on the boards.

 

Sunset Park music events
Sunset Park concert

This past Thursday, August 29th ended the free music concert series at Sunset Park for 2024 on a high note with the local jam band, The Dunehounds performing.   Always a popular event, these free concerts highlight great music by local and regional artists.  Look for next year’s music schedule to be available in spring of 2025.  These concerts are held on Thursdays in July and August.  These free concerts are sponsored by Ocean City Development Corporation and the Town of Ocean City.

 

Coming up in September

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month.  Wine Fest: Wine on the Beach is coming on September 6th and 7th, OC Bike Week is coming September 11th to 15th, Shorecraft Beer Fest on September 21st, SunFest Kite Festival on September 19th to 22nd, and Oceans Calling on September 27th to 29th.  Its going to be a busy and fun coming month in Ocean City. 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Booking.com

