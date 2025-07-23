This Week’s Restaurant Pick’s in Ocean City, Maryland

Each week throughout the summer, Katie explores the Ocean City dining scene to bring you her top restaurant picks—one for every day of the week. From hidden gems to local legends, Katie doesn’t just name names—she tells you why each spot stands out. Whether it’s award-winning crab cakes, unbeatable happy hours, or waterfront views that steal the show, this week’s lineup is all about flavor, experience, and insider tips you can trust.

Kick off your week with Best of Ocean City Winner: Best Happy Hour- The Angler Restaurant & Bar. Located on the bay at Talbot Street Pier, this spot offers daily seafood specials, live music, and a free boat ride with dinner purchases (weather permitting). The outdoor tiki bar is perfect for sipping a cold crush while the sun dips behind the water. Local favorite: the blackened mahi sandwich with a side of hush puppies

Taco Tuesday just got bolder.

Spice up your Tuesday at Tipsy Taco, where coastal Mexican flavors meet laid-back beach town vibes. Their shrimp tacos are a must, but don’t skip the Birria quesadilla—it’s cheesy, crispy, and dipped in rich flavor. The Tipsy Margarita flight is a fun way to try their house infusions. Bonus: their Tequila Bar is open until 2am!

Midweek cravings? Smash ’em.

Sometimes you just need a burger, and Smash Burger delivers with bold flavors and house-made sauces. Try a classic burger with the American cheese with lettuce, tomato, mayo or spice it up with jalapenos and fried onions!. And you must treat yourself to a vanilla shake with pretzels and peanut butter cups. It’s a casual, quick bite that still feels indulgent—perfect for a laid-back Wednesday dinner.

Bluefish is Ocean City’s go-to for sushi lovers. Thursday is ideal for a group dinner or a chill date night with creative rolls like the OC Sunset (spicy tuna, mango, avocado, seared salmon, and special sauce). The cozy ambiance and elegant plating elevate the experience. Pair your meal with their sake sampler or a lychee martini to get the full vibe. Dine indoors or on their classy outdoor patio- or if take out is your style, roll through their quick drive thru when you call ahead.

When Friday hits, it’s time to treat yourself. Embers is a classy Ocean City experience—think lobster rolls, dry aged tuna, filet mignon, and more. Wine and dine yourself at this legendary restaurant, with upscale dining, friendly service, and a gorgeous bay view.

Make Saturday night a seafood celebration with a take-home or catered feast from Delmarva Boil. It’s not a traditional restaurant, but their steamed-to-order pots (loaded with shrimp, kielbasa, corn, potatoes, and Old Bay) are a summer game-changer. Grab a pot, hit the beach or your Airbnb deck, and enjoy an unforgettable DIY dinner with friends. (Take out only.)

Cap things off with a splash at Seacrets, where the drinks are strong and the vibes are stronger. Lounge bayside with a frozen Pain in de Ass, order the jerk chicken egg rolls, and catch a live reggae band as the sun sets. From daytime beach bar to full-blown nightlife, Seacrets is the Sunday Funday you deserve.

Stay hungry, and don’t forget to check back next week for another round of Ocean City’s must-try dining destinations.