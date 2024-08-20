This Week! Jeep Fest 2024: A Celebration of Jeeps and Music in Ocean City, Maryland

Ocean City, Maryland, is gearing up for an exhilarating weekend that promises to thrill Jeep enthusiasts and music lovers alike. From August 22 to August 25, the bustling seaside town will transform into the ultimate destination for Jeep fans during Jeep Fest 2024. This annual event, renowned for its vibrant celebration of all things Jeep, offers a dynamic lineup of activities, from beach crawls to sand courses, and culminates with a special concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Jeep Fest Overview

Kicking off on Thursday, August 22, Jeep Fest is a four-day extravaganza designed to showcase the incredible and outrageous world of Jeep vehicles. Each day begins with the exciting Beach Jeep Crawl, which starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Inlet. Jeep owners and enthusiasts will parade their vehicles along the scenic beach, heading north to 30th Street. This parade-style event offers a unique opportunity to display custom modifications and vintage models while soaking in the sun and surf.

Throughout the weekend, participants can enjoy various sand courses designed to test their vehicles’ off-road capabilities. These courses will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the sand course will be available only from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The sand courses are a highlight of the event, offering a thrilling experience for both drivers and spectators as Jeeps navigate through challenging terrains.

The Ocean City Convention Center will serve as the “nerve center” of Jeep Fest. This venue will host a variety of activities, including a showcase of custom vintage Jeeps such as Willys, Jeepsters, and Renegades. Visitors can also explore the kids’ color and design Jeep area, where young enthusiasts can unleash their creativity.

For those interested in enhancing their Jeeps, the event features numerous vendors offering audio speakers, tires, and other accessories. Many of these vendors will provide on-site installation services, making it convenient for attendees to upgrade their vehicles during the festival.

Concert for a Cause

Adding a special touch to Jeep Fest 2024 is a concert aimed at raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This concert will take place at the Performing Arts Center, an intimate venue with a capacity of 1,200 seats. The doors will open at 7:00 p.m., setting the stage for a memorable evening of acoustic performances.

The concert features an impressive lineup of artists: Jason Michael Carroll, Sam Grow, Rich Lafleur, and Blake Wood. These talented musicians will perform together in a unique acoustic style, creating a powerful and emotional experience for the audience. Their collaboration promises to deliver a captivating show, blending their distinct musical styles into a harmonious performance.

In addition to the live music, attendees will enjoy a special movie presentation of Treads in the Sand as they arrive at the Performing Arts Center. This film offers a glimpse into the world of off-road adventures and will set the tone for the evening’s festivities.

Registration and Participation

For those who want to be part of Jeep Fest 2024, online registration is available at ocjeepfest.com. However, online registration closes on Wednesday, August 21. Fortunately, latecomers can still register in person on-site at the event. Whether you’re a seasoned Jeep owner or a newcomer to the community, Jeep Fest offers an inclusive environment for all.

Looking Ahead

Jeep Fest 2024 in Ocean City, Maryland, is set to be an action-packed weekend filled with thrilling activities, impressive Jeep displays, and a heartfelt concert. From the daily beach jeep crawls and challenging sand courses to the vibrant showcase of vintage Jeeps and the special acoustic concert, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This year’s event not only celebrates the Jeep community but also supports a worthy cause with its concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Whether you’re driving in a classic Jeep, exploring the latest modifications, or simply enjoying the music, Jeep Fest 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

So mark your calendars, register soon, and get ready for a weekend of excitement and camaraderie at Ocean City’s premier Jeep celebration.