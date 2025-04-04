80.6 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

THIS WEEK IN OCEAN CITY PICTURES

Boardwalk InfoDowntownOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 14 of 2025

Sunrise by OC Fishing Pier
Sunrise by OC Fishing Pier

This week’s temperatures in Ocean City seemed to warm up, but the strong winds continued making it seem colder.

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 29 and April 4.

 

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this thirteen week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises are always beautiful, even in cloudy conditions.

beach sunrise
beach sunrise
beach sunrise
beach sunrise

Other pictures around downtown

Ocean City inlet

inlet sunset
inlet sunset

 

Ocean City Bayside

boating on the bayside
boating on the bayside
bayside fishing
bayside fishing

Ocean City Boardwalk

OC Boardwalk view
OC Boardwalk view
Firefighters Memorial on OC Boardwalk
Firefighters Memorial on OC Boardwalk

Unique features in Ocean City

Let’s look at some pictures from this week of interesting items usually only seen in Ocean City.

Jonah and the Whale sign at boardwalk and 26th Street

Jonah and the Whale
Jonah and the Whale

Nick’s minigolf and its dinosaurs

Nick's minigolf dinosaur
Nick’s minigolf dinosaur

Blooming trees along Baltimore Avenue

Spring in bloom on Baltimore Avenue
Spring in bloom on Baltimore Avenue

 

1920’s postcard image of Baltimore Avenue as shown looking north from Somerset Street.  Notice the on-street parking and two-way travel lanes.

1920s postcard image of Baltimore Avenue
1920s postcard image of Baltimore Avenue.  Credit to Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum

Hitching post as seen on storefront building at northeast on S. Baltimore Avenue and Somerset Street

hitching post
hitching post

Greetings from OCMD enlarged poster.  A great photo op. 

Greetings from OC enlarged postcard

Located on Caroline Street, just west of the OC boardwalk.  A public art project of the Ocean City Development Corporation.

 

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
Previous article
A Walk Through Time in Ocean City: A Facebook Journey

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,020SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,020SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND