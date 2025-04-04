THIS WEEK IN OCEAN CITY PICTURES

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 14 of 2025

This week’s temperatures in Ocean City seemed to warm up, but the strong winds continued making it seem colder.

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between March 29 and April 4.

Pictures around Ocean City

Here’s some pictures of this thirteen week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises are always beautiful, even in cloudy conditions.

Other pictures around downtown

Ocean City inlet

Ocean City Bayside

Ocean City Boardwalk

Unique features in Ocean City

Let’s look at some pictures from this week of interesting items usually only seen in Ocean City.

Jonah and the Whale sign at boardwalk and 26th Street

Nick’s minigolf and its dinosaurs

Blooming trees along Baltimore Avenue

1920’s postcard image of Baltimore Avenue as shown looking north from Somerset Street. Notice the on-street parking and two-way travel lanes.

Hitching post as seen on storefront building at northeast on S. Baltimore Avenue and Somerset Street

Greetings from OCMD enlarged poster. A great photo op.

Located on Caroline Street, just west of the OC boardwalk. A public art project of the Ocean City Development Corporation.

Enjoy your weekend in Ocean City.