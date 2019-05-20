This Week in Ocean City: Memorial Day Weekend 2019

It’s official: the start of the season is just about underway here in Ocean City, Maryland. Memorial Day Weekend is just around the corner.

If you’re lucky enough to get the day off work, hopefully you’re also lucky enough to get to spend a long weekend full of sunshine and barbecues in OC. There’s a ton going on around town this week, so whether you like to plan your vacation down to a T or just relax on the beach with absolutely nothing on the itinerary, you won’t be disappointed. The forecast is warm, clear and sunny with 100% chance of fun during this year’s summer kickoff weekend. We’ll see you on the sand!

Try something new when you’re in town this summer. We compiled a list of all the activities, restaurants and accommodations in Ocean City that are totally new for summer 2019.

New This Summer in Ocean City: Hotels, Restaurants, Things to Do

This summer, the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum will offer free admission to active-duty military personnel and their families, marking the tenth summer of the Blue Star Museums program.

Life Saving Station Museum offers free admission to military personnel and their families this summer

So far, the weather forecast for this coming weekend is looking good — so let’s go to the beach!

Maryland weather: Memorial Day weekend forecast looking warm and dry at the beach

The Enslaved at Rackliffe House Exhibition (May 21 – Oct. 31): An exhibition entitled The Enslaved at Rackliffe House and Worcester County, MD: A Local Story, opens to the public at Rackliffe House near Assateague Island National Seashore on May 21 st .

The exhibition covers such topics as The Middle Passage, Growth of the Slave Economy, Resistance to Slavery in Worcester County, Methodism and African-American Life, and the US Colored Troops. It includes images as well as two cases of artifacts (one of which displays pieces discovered during an archaeological dig on the Rackliffe property).

The Big Get-Together (May 22): The Art League needs your support. Join them for The Big Get-Together where there will be food tastings by local restaurants, beer and wine tastings, and live music by Claire Esham, all in the beautiful Art League building. Featuring the “99 Bottles of Wine on the Wall” Off-the-Wall Benefit Auction.

The Broadway Jukebox Revolution (May 23): The Broadway Jukebox returns due to popular demand! With a new list of 30 new songs to choose from, each performance is unique based on the selection of that night’s audience. Upon arrival, each audience member votes for their top choices from five new categories: “Classics,” “Contemporary Musicals,” “Animation,” “Diva,” and “Written by Rockers.” Brown Box then curates that night’s show on the spot in this interactive, family-friendly evening, where we perform what YOU consider the best of Broadway.

Spring Family Movie Night in the Park (May 24): Come join us for a FREE night of family fun! Ocean City Recreation & Parks will show a family appropriate movie at Northside Park on the giant projection screen. (The movie will begin shortly after sunset.)

