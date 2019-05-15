Abundance of Memorial Day activities planned in and around Ocean City

Kick off the season in Ocean City over Memorial Day Weekend — lots of people do, because for many, Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer. Here are a few services and festivals happening around Ocean City for Memorial Day, as well as live entertainment and things-to-do over the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day Services, Parades and Festivals

In Ocean Pines:

May 27 – The Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation invites the public to attend its annual ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The ceremony will start at 11 A.M. at the memorial site on Rte. 589, between Cathell and Manklin Creek roads. The ceremony will feature patriotic music and pageantry to honor the service men and women who gave their lives for our freedoms. The Foundation will also honor our local Gold Star mothers and American Ex-POW’s. Jack Caldwell will be the Master of Ceremonies. Music will be provided by Frank Nanna and the WWIIunes, featuring Todd Crosby. Randy Lee Ashcraft and the Delmarva Chorus will also perform.

In Berlin:

May 26 – Begin celebrating Memorial Day a day early at Berlin’s Memorial Day at the Monument event, where a ceremony to honor our veterans will be held at the Veterans Monument on the corner of West and Main Street. Sponsored by the American Legions.

May 27 – Stick around Berlin for the weekend and attend the Memorial Day Parade at Henry Park. The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Stephen Decatur Middle School and features cars, bands, dancing and music. The parade will march down to Henry Park, where music, vendors, food and games keep the celebration going until 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Berlin Community Improvement Association.

In Salisbury:

May 27 – Area residents are invited to honor those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country at the 17th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, to be held at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place at the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial in front of the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. All are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event, which is organized by members of the Wicomico County War Memorial Committee.

In Pocomoke:

May 24 – Downtown Pocomoke City invites its visitors to kick off Memorial Day Weekend at their 4th Friday Street Festival from 5-8 p.m. Pocomoke’s 4th Friday fests feature sidewalk vendors, children’s activities and food, beer and wine for sale, and this month’s special holiday festival will include a cheerleading performance, live music by IRIS, a patriotic tribute by Bay Brass and a luminary service from USA Kicks Cancer.

Live Entertainment Over Memorial Day Weekend

At Fager’s Island:

Spend the entire holiday weekend celebrating at Fager’s Island. Live music from DJs and local bands will be in abundance Friday through Monday, and Fager’s Monday Night Deck Parties will be in full swing by the time Memorial Day rolls around. May 27 entertainment includes Sons of Pirates, DJ RobCee and IV Stone.

At Macky’s:

Macky’s opens at 11 a.m. every day of the week and features live entertainment Friday through Sunday. Memorial Day Weekend entertainment includes DJ Casper, DJ Vybe and DJ Cowboy.

At the Original Greene Turtle:

DJ Wax will provide live music on Friday, May 24, while Identity Crisis will perform on Saturday.

At Pickles Pub:

The party starts on Friday, May 24 with live music from the Joey Harkum band, continues on Saturday, May 25 with Ray and the Revolvers and Sunday, May 27 with Side Project.

At Seacrets:

Come out to Seacrets this Memorial Day Weekend and enjoy live entertainment and fun in the sun all weekend long. May 27 entertainment includes DJ Bobby-O, Full Circle and Zion Reggae with DJ Davie.

Other Things to Do

Start the weekend off at a movie night the entire family can enjoy. Ocean City Recreation & Parks will host a free Spring Family Movie Night on May 24 in Northside Park.

Ocean City Beach Lights kick off the season over Memorial Day weekend! The 100 Nights of Lights begin on May 25, lighting up the Boardwalk and beach near North Division Street.