Happy Tuesday, Ocean City lovers! Here’s hoping you had a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend ’19. If you celebrated the holiday in town, then you know that the weather couldn’t have been better and that steady crowds took hold of the beach and Boardwalk Friday through Monday; it was the perfect weekend to be in Ocean City, and there are certainly many more to come.

If you were in town over the weekend, feel free to submit your vacation photos to this week’s Photo Friday. All we ask is that your Ocean City photo submissions be current (i.e. taken in 2019) and that you include your name and email address in the caption so we can reach you if you’re chosen as the winner of the week. The prize is two passes to Jolly Roger Amusements, good all summer long.

This week in OC will see the end of May and the beginning of June, which is pretty exciting since there are so many fun things happening in June — Air Show, anyone? Or Jellyfish Festival? Or Senior Week, and the free, fun Play It Safe activities that come with it (they start this week!)? How about the end of the school year for kids and all the warm, sunny beach days that lie ahead? Sometimes, it’s the little things that make this season so great.

Last Week’s News (A Memorial Day Weekend Recap)

This may not come as a surprise to anyone: Last weekend, the line at Seacrets was long. That’s a Memorial Day Weekend tradition.

On Monday, a car flipped on Coastal Highway at the intersection of 56th Street near Fractured Prune and Nick’s Maui Golf. One person was removed from the vehicle.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol kicked off their season over Memorial Day Weekend. OCBP guards will now be on duty every day from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. until mid-September.

This Week in OC

Play It Safe (May 29 – June 14): Play It Safe is a town-wide program for 2019 high school graduates, featuring karaoke, volleyball, dodgeball, kayaking, mini golf, paddleboarding and more. Those who attend a “Play It Safe” event will receive a wristband to ride the bus all week for $5. All events are free. Visit the website for all the details.

Baltimore Ravens Roost Parade (June 1): The annual Baltimore Ravens Roost parade showcases over 50 member roosts from MD, DE & PA, as they show pride for the Baltimore Ravens. The Parade is on Baltimore Avenue, between 19th and 26th Streets. Players, cheerleaders, mascots, bands, floats & more will appear in this 2-hour parade.

Walk MS (June 1): Walk MS is the place to connect with others affected by MS and to learn more about the services and support offered by the National MS Society. Walk MS routes are fully accessible, with distance options of 1 & 3 miles. Throughout the day, you’ll receive support from our dedicated volunteers to ensure your day goes smoothly.