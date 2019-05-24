Seaside Sparklers To Take Home: Jewel of the Ocean

When you think of a vacation to the shore, what’s your first mental image? Is it accessories like striped beach umbrellas, overflowing tropical drinks and canvas chairs? I can almost smell the massive pizza slices, buttery popcorn for sale in broad white tubs, and twists of orange and white soft-serve towering over crispy cake cones. For most, though, thoughts of the sea bring about visuals of warm glowing sands, boats cresting along the horizon and creatures dwelling beneath the crashing waves.

Admit it: you’re picturing the beach right now, aren’t you?

Thanks to Jewel of the Ocean, you can take a little piece of the coastline home with you and wear it all year long. Nestled into a strip of boardwalk shops between Somerset and Wicomico Streets, this sparkling sanctuary for Swarovski is the prime spot for jewelry with nautical themes.

The seashells, anchors, starfish, sand dollars and blue crabs greet you the moment you approach, poised on their modeling busts and facing the crashing waves in their glass display cases. The icy, glittering crystals Swarovski utilizes so well reflect the summer sun like tiny prisms back to your eager eyes, conjuring thoughts of beautiful, relaxing and rejuvenating beachside days. The shop’s personal and attentive service means you can take those sun-kissed crystals and the luminous memories they bring to mind back home to enjoy anytime.

Jewelry makes a great gift, especially themed pieces that bring seasonal, seaside fun to mind. For those wanting a nicer souvenir or needing gift inspiration, this shop is a lifesaver. Each item is specially chosen to create seaside nostalgia, with a good ninety percent of their merchandise featuring ocean life and themes. Base pieces like chains, bracelets and simple studs are scattered throughout, ready to compliment your jewelry wardrobe and suit those with a more minimalistic taste.

The store frequently offers specials, free gifts with purchases and sales on merchandise in time with holidays. Staff was cordial and welcoming, genuinely interested in offering the best price possible and offered me the time I needed to peruse everything. I was drawn to a sterling silver, crystal-clad piece of a cresting wave over a pale blue cabochon. Those opaque stones were featured prominently in that case and I learned they are shells from Hawaii, used in their seaside-themed pieces along with their trademark crystals. The idea of capturing a bit of both Atlantic and Pacific in a single piece was enchanting and I had to own it.

Items can be packaged, ready for gifting, or can be worn right out of the store. I changed into my new piece immediately. It was so beautiful that I couldn’t resist, and I’ve been paid many compliments since.

Hours for Jewel of the Ocean are seasonal, with their May-September hours 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

It might be a good idea to stop in soon if you like sterling silver and wave themes. Just a friendly suggestion from a fellow aficionado and collector.