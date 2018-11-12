There hasn’t been any snow yet (thankfully), but Ocean City is already starting to look like a winter wonderland. From the decorated shops and streets downtown to the spectacular lights show that’s just been set up for the season in Northside Park, we’re starting to get into the holiday spirit, and the winter festivities are only just beginning this week.

Winterfest of Lights kicks off with a tree-lighting ceremony on Thursday, and on the other end of town, the annual Light Up Downtown Fest will be the place for families to be this Saturday. Treat yourself to a warm hot chocolate on these cold fall nights, and enjoy the start of Christmastime in Ocean City.

Holiday events and happenings in Ocean City | 2018 Holiday Guide The holidays are upon us, and Ocean City is already looking like a winter wonderland: Lights are strung everywhere from downtown to Northside Park, wreaths hang on front doors, and everyone’s all bundled up as they stroll the quiet Boardwalk and the peaceful, empty beach.

#ThisWeekinOC

Winterfest of Lights (Nov. 15 – Dec. 31): More than one million twinkling lights illuminate the winter sky during Winterfest of Lights. Ride a tram through a winter wonderland while Christmas carols play, then enjoy a hot chocolate or get a picture taken with Santa in the heated Winterfest Village Pavilion. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 11 and under get in for free.

Sunday to Thursday: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Winterfest Tree-Lighting Ceremony (Nov. 15): The 26th Anniversary for Ocean City’s beloved holiday festival will be opening its doors to visitors on Thursday, November 15, with a magical tree lighting ceremony. The special ceremony will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Northside Park’s Winterfest Village at 127th Street and the bay and is free and open to the public.

Adding to the winter wonderland is a special performance by Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” performing holiday songs and dance. In addition, Mayor Rick Meehan will “flip the switch” to light the 50 foot Christmas tree and officially open the entire Winterfest of Lights event. Even Santa will make a surprise appearance for the opening ceremony, which will feature free rides on the Winterfest Express train for the remainder of the evening.

Turkey Trot Golf Open (Nov. 17): Time to squeeze in one more great golf tournament before the weather gets too cold. This is a 4 person modified scramble featuring a golf tournament and turkey feast at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course. A 9:30 a.m. shotgun start will put the event into action.

Light Up Downtown Festival (Nov. 17): Enjoy free, festive fun in downtown Ocean City with holiday shopping, tree lighting, kids’ crafts, games and prizes, gift drawings, live music and even a visit from our good friend Santa.