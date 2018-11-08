Ocean City, MD – (Nov. 8, 2018): The 26th anniversary of Winterfest of Lights, Ocean City’s beloved annual holiday festival, will open its doors for the season on Nov. 15, where festivities will commence with a magical tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony is free and open to the public. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Northside Park’s Winterfest Village at 127th Street and the bay.

Adding to the winter wonderland this year is a special performance by Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” performing holiday songs and dance. In addition, Mayor Rick Meehan will “flip the switch” to light the 50 foot Christmas tree and officially open the entire Winterfest of Lights event.

Santa will make a surprise appearance for the opening ceremony, which will feature free rides on the Winterfest Express train for the remainder of the evening. Be sure to check out all the fun, including new Instagram Hot Spots by Ripley’s, Candy Kitchen, IG Burton, Assateague National Seashore, and Jolly Roger.

Beginning Nov. 15, hours of operation will be Sunday – Thursday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Winterfest tickets are available and can be purchased in advance at the Ocean City Community Center and the Convention Center. Admission is $5 for those 12 years & older and FREE for those 11 years and younger.