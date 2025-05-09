THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 19 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between May 3 and May 9.

Here’s some pictures of this nineteenth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises continue to showcase our area.

Special Events

2025 Boardwalk Rock music event set up started this week on the OC beach at N. Division Street. The event runs on May 17th and 18th.

The Eastern Surfing Association surf tournament started on May 9th and continues in the mornings of this weekend on the OC beach at 17th Street.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Whether sunny or in wet weather our boardwalk shines!

Let’s highlight several older buildings in OC

The single-family residence located at 707 Baltimore Avenue was constructed in 1937 has many of the architectural details of traditional OC buildings.

The Atlantic Hotel, constructed in 1926 continues to be a mainstay of the Boardwalk and downtown Ocean City.

City Hall was constructed in 1915 and has transitioned from a public school to the Town’s administrative offices.

A great place to view and visit on your next Ocean City trip.

Check out this article about details of our bayside.

Ocean City inlet

The Native American sculpture by Peter Toth continues to grace this area.

For more on this sculpture check out this article.

Enjoy this Mother’s Day weekend in Ocean City.