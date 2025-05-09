51.8 F
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

By Glenn Irwin

Sunrise over the beach and boardwalkA WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 19 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between May 3 and May 9.

Here’s some pictures of this nineteenth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Our OC sunrises continue to showcase our area.

sunrise
sunrise

Special Events

2025 Boardwalk Rock music event set up started this week on the OC beach at N. Division Street.  The event runs on May 17th and 18th

Setting up for Boardwalk Rock event
Setting up for Boardwalk Rock event

The Eastern Surfing Association surf tournament started on May 9th and continues in the mornings of this weekend on the OC beach at 17th Street.

Eastern Surfing Association competitions
Eastern Surfing Association competitions
surfing competitions
surfing competitions

Ocean City Boardwalk

Whether sunny or in wet weather our boardwalk shines!

boardwalk on wet morning
boardwalk on wet morning

 

Let’s highlight several older buildings in OC

The single-family residence located at 707 Baltimore Avenue was constructed in 1937 has many of the architectural details of traditional OC buildings.

707 Baltimore Avenue
707 Baltimore Avenue

The Atlantic Hotel, constructed in 1926 continues to be a mainstay of the Boardwalk and downtown Ocean City. 

Atlantic Hotel
Atlantic Hotel

City Hall was constructed in 1915 and has transitioned from a public school to the Town’s administrative offices. 

City Hall
City Hall

 

Ocean City Bayside

A great place to view and visit on your next Ocean City trip. 

Check out this article about details of our bayside.

bayside view from route 50 bridge
bayside view from route 50 bridge

Ocean City inlet

The Native American sculpture by Peter Toth continues to grace this area.

For more on this sculpture check out this article.

Inlet Native American sculpture
Inlet Native American sculpture

 

Enjoy this Mother’s Day weekend in Ocean City.

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
