THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURE IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 39th of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between September 20 and September 26th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty ninth week of 2025 in Ocean City.

For the most part a pleasant and mild weather this past week in Ocean City. All anticipation was with the start of the 2025 Oceans Calling music event in Ocean City. We include pictures from the first day of this fun event.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always great in Ocean City.

Ocean City Boardwalk

It was bike weather this week. Some wind but pretty nice overall.

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Bayside and Inlet

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

Special Events Oceans Calling!

First of three days and the first day was spectacular with music and weather.

Enjoy Oceans Calling and your weekend!