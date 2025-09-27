What are you looking for?
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURE IN OCEAN CITY

News
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 39th of 2025

Green Day opening
Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over this past week between September 20 and September 26th.

Here’s some pictures of this thirty ninth week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

For the most part a pleasant and mild weather this past week in Ocean City.  All anticipation was with the start of the 2025 Oceans Calling music event in Ocean City.  We include pictures from the first day of this fun event.

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Always great in Ocean City.

Beach sunrise
Beach sunrise
Sunrise at the OC inlet
Sunrise at the OC inlet

 

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

It was bike weather this week. Some wind but pretty nice overall.

Boardwalk during mid week
Boardwalk during mid week
Biking the boards midweek
Biking the boards midweek

 

 

Bayside and Inlet

At the OC inlet
At the OC inlet
Work on the Route 50 Bridge
Work on the Route 50 Bridge

 

Special Events Oceans Calling!

First of three days and the first day was spectacular with music and weather.

picture time at Oceans Calling
picture time at Oceans Calling
Large crowds at Oceans Calling
Large crowds at Oceans Calling
Ballyhoo at Oceans Calling
Ballyhoo at Oceans Calling
oceans calllng 2025
OAR at the Rockville Stage at Oceans Calling.
Boardwalk view at Oceans Calling
Boardwalk view at Oceans Calling
Bike racks prior to Oceans Calling event
Bike racks prior to Oceans Calling event

Enjoy Oceans Calling and  your weekend!

Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
