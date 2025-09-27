Day 1 of Oceans Calling 2025 Did NOT Disappoint Yet Again! How Do They Do It???

The first day of Oceans Calling 2025 was nothing short of spectacular. With clear skies, warm sunshine, and a cool coastal breeze, the weather couldn’t have been more perfect — setting the stage for an unforgettable kickoff to one of the most anticipated weekends of the year.

Eat, Drink, and Dance Dance Dance!

Thousands of festivalgoers poured into Ocean City, Maryland, ready to eat, drink, dance, and lose themselves in the music — and they did just that. From the very first notes to the final pyrotechnic blast, Day 1 delivered in every way imaginable.

First Timer

One of the most heartwarming highlights came early in the day with Izzy Escobar, who graced the stage for her very first festival performance. Not only did she captivate the crowd with her stage presence, but she also performed her brand-new single, “Vendetta,” which dropped that very day. The moment felt destined — a breakout debut under the sunny skies of Oceans Calling.

Nostalgic Music

As the sun began to dip, the stages lit up with unforgettable performances. LIVE brought a wave of nostalgic energy, reminding everyone why their sound remains timeless. Then came O.A.R., the hometown heroes, who drew an electric crowd that sang and danced as if the Boardwalk itself was bouncing. Their connection to the local scene made the set feel like a massive, joyous reunion.

Foodies

Earlier in the day, the culinary stage added a flavorful twist to the festivities. Festival favorite and long-time emcee Jason Biggs teamed up with celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso for a lobster demo that was equal parts delicious and hilarious. It’s not Oceans Calling without a little flair from the food world, and these two brought it in spades.

Music for Miles

As night fell, Lenny Kravitz sent sonic waves all the way down to 1st Street — where this year’s newly relocated box office buzzed with energy. His set was pure rock and roll soul, a thunderous performance that echoed across the shoreline.

Can We Say Green Day?!?!

But the undisputed highlight of the night? Green Day. Fans began lining up at the Seabright Stage a full hour before the band was set to appear, buzzing with anticipation. When they finally hit the stage with a blistering rendition of “American Idiot,” the crowd exploded. Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky with electric gold and fire, and the energy was unreal.

The moment that stole everyone’s heart came when Billie Joe Armstrong pulled a lucky fan, Alanna, on stage. With mic in hand and the crowd roaring behind her, she sang her heart out alongside her heroes — a moment she (and everyone else) will never forget.

Oceans Calling has set the bar sky-high with Day 1, but if this festival has taught us anything, it’s that it always finds a way to top itself.