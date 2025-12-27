What are you looking for?
THIS PAST 2 WEEKS IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

DowntownOcean City BoardwalkPhotoblogs
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Weeks 50 and 51 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over these past 2 weeks between December 13th to December 26th.

Here’s some pictures of weeks 50 and 51 of 2025 in Ocean City. 

The cold has arrived to Ocean City but no measurable snow to date.  But some frosting of the Ocean City boardwalk.  Hoping all had a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Even cool in winter!

Beach sunrise
Beach sunrise
beach sunrise on cloudy morning
beach sunrise on cloudy morning

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Fewer people walking the boards but always interesting to visit.

boardwalk on partly sunny day
boardwalk on partly sunny day
Frosted over OC boardwalk
Frosted over OC boardwalk
Every seashell tells a story
Every seashell tells a story
shell stories
shell stories

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

 

Bayside

bayside picture
bayside picture

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

Holiday lights and more

Boardwalk archway with holiday lights
Boardwalk archway with holiday lights
Manger scene along Baltimore Avenue
Manger scene along Baltimore Avenue
City Hall with holiday lights
City Hall with holiday lights

Sunset

This colder weather continues to bring notable sunsets.

Winter sunset
Winter sunset
Sunset 2
Sunset 2

Enjoy this holiday weekend!!

Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park ends soon so get there if you can.

2026 is coming real soon!!

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
