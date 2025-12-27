THIS PAST 2 WEEKS IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Weeks 50 and 51 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over these past 2 weeks between December 13th to December 26th.

Here’s some pictures of weeks 50 and 51 of 2025 in Ocean City.

The cold has arrived to Ocean City but no measurable snow to date. But some frosting of the Ocean City boardwalk. Hoping all had a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Sunrises in Ocean City

Even cool in winter!

Ocean City Boardwalk

Fewer people walking the boards but always interesting to visit.

Check out our BOARDWALK GUIDE

Bayside

Check out our BAYSIDE INFO

Holiday lights and more

Sunset

This colder weather continues to bring notable sunsets.

Enjoy this holiday weekend!!

Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park ends soon so get there if you can.

2026 is coming real soon!!