Your Ultimate Guide to Winterfest of Lights 2025

It’s the 33rd year for Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights, and this year brings some new lights and surprises around the 50 acres of Northside Park, Winterfest’s home until December 31st. it’s a walking event this year, but mobility devices are available for rent on site – $10.00 per two hours (scooters, powered wheelchairs) – Standard wheel chairs also available from Scooters-4-Rent.com (302) 280-6203. There’s plenty off stopping of points around the park where you can rest and watch others marvel at this wonderland of sparkling surprises and twinkling delights! You can even warm up at one of two fire pit area, while sipping a hot chocolate available from the kiosks.

New This Year!

This year at Winterfest, experience the holiday magic in a whole new way — with a horse-drawn carriage ride through the lights on select evenings!

On these special nights, the park will be open exclusively to carriage riders. Stroll through the gift shop, snap a photo with Santa, and enjoy the twinkling displays with smaller, more intimate crowds.

Choose from a private 2- or 6-person carriage, or reserve individual seats on the 12-person carriage. Available dates are December 1st, 8th, 9th, and 15th.

Please note: this is a carriage-only experience (no walking), and reservations are required.

Fire & Ice Nights

Step through the sparkling snow arch and snap a photo on the ice throne before cozying up by a bonfire and grabbing a bite from the food trucks!

Fire & Ice Nights will take place on Fridays and Saturdays during Winterfest, featuring live entertainment under the tent and plenty of winter fun.

Warm the cockles of your heart at Winterfest!

Trimper’s Rides make their way to North Ocean City

There’s some new attractions at Winterfest this year, and for the first time, some rides from Trimper Rides of Ocean City have made their way uptown for the winter. Enjoy the teacups inside the big white tents, or go for a slide down the fun slide half way around the park.

Some great Photo Ops at Winterfest of Lights

Having fun and creating memories is what Winterfest of Lights is all about, and this year there are many photo ops around the park, where you can get the family together and pose for the camera, capturing a moment in time.

Ho Ho Ho

No trip to Winterfest of Lights is complete without at least a glimpse of the old fella himself. You can get photos with Santa, or just give him a wave as you walk by.

Don’t forget the Gift Shop

No trip anywhere is complete without a visit to the gift shop! Winterfest of Lights gift shop will give you the opportunity to buy a memento of your visit to Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights in 2025.

Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree

At the heart of this winter wonderland stands a magnificent 50-foot Christmas tree that will take your breath away. This towering spectacle of holiday magic is a sight you won’t want to miss!

And there’s so much more…..

There’s so much more to see at Winterfest of Lights. You can have just a short walk around the park, or take your time to make the most of it, and stay for as long as you wish, listening to the festive music and taking in the magic of the Holidays with the ones you love. Pets are welcome on Wednesday evenings! Here’s some more photos of this years Winterfest of Lights 2025 to whet your appetite for what should be an annual tradition, in the best resort town around!

Useful Information for Winterfest of Lights

Opening Night is night is Thursday, November 20, 2025 and is free & ticketing begins November 21st

NOV 21 – DEC 31, 2025 -| 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

OPEN WED – SUN | NOV 21 – DEC 21, 2025

OPEN DAILY DEC 22 – 31

The Winterfest of Lights is subject to closure for inclement weather. Call 410-289-2800 for more information

Pets are welcome on Wednesday evenings!

Mobility Devices available for rent on site – $10.00 per two hours (scooters, powered wheelchairs) – Standard wheel chairs also available. Scooters-4-Rent.com (302) 280-6203

Horse and carriage rides are on some Mondays & Tuesdays. Choose from a private 2- or 6-person carriage, or reserve individual seats on the 12-person carriage. Available dates are December 1st, 8th, 9th, and 15th.

