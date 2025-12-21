What are you looking for?
33.8 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Merry Christmas: “What’s the Best Ocean City Related Gift You’ve Ever Received…Cue The Water Works

By Katie Ruskey

It’s Christmas time and children everywhere are excitedly waiting for the annual return of Santa Claus for special gifts under the tree. However as we get older and perhaps a bit wiser, us adults know the true meaning of Christmas.

The Best Gift from Ocean City, Maryland

Berlin, Christmas, tree, Ocean City, Maryland
A trip to Berlin to see their Christmas decorations is a gift in itself.

At the beginning of the season, I asked Ocean City, Maryland enthusiasts, “What’s the best Ocean City gift that you’ve ever received?” While I was hoping to curate a list of gifts that would fit under the Christmas or in a hanging stocking, the responses quickly reminded me that Ocean City gives us the most precious gifts of all- and none of them are truly things, but memories, experiences, and feelings. Here’s a list of heart warming responses. Get the tissues for some of these. 

  1. Met my wife on the boardwalk on August 15, 1971 at 4th street
  2. This house on 10th street was bought by my parents in 1965 when I was 4.
  3. Watching my girls grow up with the same memories I have of Ocean City.
  4. A Paul McGee print of Ocean City, MD. We have all 3 now.
  5. My love of the ocean thanks to my mom and grandparents. I’m now 71.
  6. Royalton Hotel recipe for clam chowder. My mother paid $10 for it.
  7. My dad taught us to body surf. A precious gift you can’t get in a store.
  8. A starfish from Souvenir City my mom gave to me on my first beach trip when I was 7. 
  9. A cold ass beer from Cork Bar!
  10. I gift a week to the beach to my son every year.
  11. A beautiful welk sitting at high tide all by itself.
  12. My kids would put all their tickets together and cash in to get me a surprise gift.
  13. Memories with my grandparents
  14. Met my wife there in 1977, married in 1980, and still going strong.
  15. Meeting new friends on the boardwalk at a Christmas in July bike ride 😉
  16. The best time of my childhood.
  17. Sunshine and ocean spray
  18. Met my husband there when we were 16 and got married on the beach 9 years ago.
  19. My daughter painted a watercolor of our beach house for us
  20. Beautiful weather while on vacation
  21. Memory of family and friends who are no longer with us.
  22. Stuffed ponies from Assateague Island
  23. Out house on 139th street- a gift but definitely earned
  24. Definitely memories, but some beautiful beach jewelry, too
  25. Print of Violets are Blue by Robert Barnes
  26. A ring from the Turquoise House in the late 70s
  27. Childhood memories
  28. Mother daughter beach vacations and trying our favorite eateries
  29. Memories of stays at Francis Scott Key Family Resort
  30. Just being there walking on the beach
  31. Going out early looking for seashells
  32. Getting engaged on the Judith M
  33. All of the memories from our condo on 94th
  34. Sunset pictures
  35. Christmas ornaments
  36. Meeting my husband
  37. A great job there for 34 years
  38. A ton of great friends
  39. Times spent with my parents at The Marigot and ribs from JRs
  40. Fond memories
  41. Memories…and Wockenfuss candies
  42. The summer of 2001
  43. All the beautiful sunrises
  44. An ornament from the Christmas tree store that was there
  45. My clock from Shantytown
  46. Priceless memories of my in laws that used to manage the 9400 building
  47. A little wooden memory box from Shantytown
  48. Our wedding vows
  49. Memories from the Hamilton on 3rd street from the late 1940s
  50. Our honeymoon in 1981. We’ve been married 44 years.
  51. My honeymoon in 1984.
  52. Just being there every year
  53. An old boardwalk plank
  54. My engagement ring from my husband 
  55. Memories with my Grandma in Ocean City
  56. A kite from the Kite Loft
  57. Scopes
  58. Lots of hangovers
  59. A weeks stay at Dunes Manor
  60. A Christmas ornament from Christmas Spirit I got as a little girl
  61. My wedding reception at Phillips by the Sea on 13th and the boards
  62. My lifeguard experience from ‘59 to ‘61
  63. My wedding at Fagers Island
  64. My engagement ring from a sunrise proposal
  65. The smell of the ocean just coming over the bridge
  66. A painting of Ocean City’s boardwalk
  67. My engagement there in 1989
  68. My Ocean City bracelet from my mother who passed away
  69. Meeting The Bunting Family on Dorchester Street in 1983- now life long friends
  70. My wedding night July 1, 2006
  71. Reminiscing while looking at old Scopes we find in the drawer
  72. Coffee walks on the boardwalk 
  73. Watching my kids play in the sand building sand castles
  74. Seeing familiar sites while driving from home to Ocean City, Md
  75. The feeling of driving over the bridge 

Like Linus once said, “That’s what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown. Merry Christmas and Holidays to everyone who loves Ocean City, Maryland as much as I do.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
Previous article
Brandon Bell presented with inaugural Cheryl M. Taustin Creative Leadership Award

Follow Oceancity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,370SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

303,307FansLike
32,904FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,370SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND