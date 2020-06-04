Things to do in Ocean City

Right Now

We know that since some states, counties, districts are dealing with restrictions at different paces, and it is difficult to know what is open and what is allowed. We compiled a list of things to do right now:

Restaurants and bars can serve meals to patrons if they have outdoor dining available. Carry-out and delivery are options as well. All covid precautionary measures must be taken by the restaurant and their staff. Social distancing must be practiced by placing tables six feet apart.

To help with the volume of people that will want to sit and eat a meal, Ocean City is also setting up picnic tables in the sand along the boardwalk.

Hotels, Motels, Rentals – All Open

Lodging of all kinds has been available since May 14. We still suggest you contact the facility you wish to stay with to ensure they are open, but there is not any restriction keeping them closed at this point.

Semi-public pools are allowed to be open. Indoor pools that are semi-public are limited to 10 people. Outdoor pools can be at 25% capacity.

The Beach is open! You can sit, walk, run or just relax on the beach. Everyone is welcome. There are no more quarantine restrictions for persons from any area. The life guards are on the beach to make sure everyone is enjoying Ocean City’s beaches in a safe manner. There are signs posted asking everyone to remember social distancing should be maintained.

What else could you do on the beach:

fly a kite

build a sand castle

play paddle ball

search for sea shells

dig for fiddler crabs

we think you get the idea…

and yes, you can swim in the ocean, but lately the water has been kinda chilly

The Boardwalk is open and you can expect most store to be open on the Boardwalk. Retail stores are at 50% capacity currently. Masks must be worn in stores, but a stroll on the boardwalk is permitted without masks. Social distancing is still necessary and groups of no more than 10 are permitted.

Don’t forget a bike ride on the boards in the morning is great for the soul, and the best way to see more of the boardwalk without your feet getting tired. (Three miles of walking, when you are full from fries, ice cream and popcorn, can be tough.) You can bike from 2am to 11 am from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Outdoor youth sports and camps

Staff, coaches, and other adult support must comply with all new hygiene recommendations since covid, but also wear masks and in some instances temp checks are required for staff. Youth can go back to sports and camps that keep kids at a safe distance from each other, but sleep away camp is still not allowed. Camps are limited to no more than 10 children.

Outdoor sporting for all

Outdoor activity is deemed much more safe than inside. Many outdoor activities for all ages is now allowed:

tennis

golf

fishing – which means charter boat fishing too. Check out out directory for to schedule a charter boat now!

horseback riding is allowed in parts of Assateague Island. Click here for more information.

Recreational boating including all your favorite watersports like jet skiing, paddleboarding, and kayaking are allowed.