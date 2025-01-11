A WEEK IN REVIEW OF SNOWY OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 2 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between January 4th to January 10th. We don’t get much snow in Ocean City, but when it does snow, it’s a special time for pictures.

Pictures around Ocean City

Last weekend started with sun and them some early morning light snow and frost. Here’s some pictures of this light and heavy snow on boardwalk and bayside.

Personal polar plunge

Prior to Monday’s heavy snow fall, Eastern Shore residents, Sebastian and Melissa jumped into the cold Ocean City ocean!!

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

But on Monday, January 6th Ocean City received about 7 inches of snow. Local schools were closed for the week.

Sunrises in Ocean City

A staple of Ocean City are its great sunrise pictures. Here’s two pictures taken this week with a snowy beach.

Ocean City Sunset

Even given the cold and snow, sunset pictures in Ocean City are always wonderful.

Today, which starts a new picture week in Ocean City, resulted in a light snow fall.

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month. Lots of events happening at the OC Performing Arts Center this month.