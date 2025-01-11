29.1 F
A WEEK IN REVIEW OF SNOWY OCEAN CITY

By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 2 of 2025

snowy boardwalk
snowy boardwalk

 

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between January 4th to January 10th.  We don’t get much snow in Ocean City, but when it does snow, it’s a special time for pictures. 

sunrise on OC pier
sunrise on OC pier

Pictures around Ocean City

Last weekend started with sun and them some early morning light snow and frost.  Here’s some pictures of this light and heavy snow on boardwalk and bayside.

light now and frost on boardwalk
light now and frost on boardwalk
bayside snow fall
bayside snow fall

 

Personal polar plunge

polar plunge picture
polar plunge picture

Prior to Monday’s heavy snow fall, Eastern Shore residents, Sebastian and Melissa jumped into the cold Ocean City ocean!!

Other downtown Ocean City pictures

Plim Plaza pic on snowy boardwalk
Plim Plaza pic on snowy boardwalk

But on Monday, January 6th Ocean City received about 7 inches of snow.  Local schools were closed for the week.

snow beach looking at inlet
snow beach looking at inlet

 

Sunrises in Ocean City

A staple of Ocean City are its great sunrise pictures.  Here’s two pictures taken this week with a snowy beach.

sunrise on OC beach
sunrise on OC beach
end of street snow accumulation
end of street snow accumulation

 

Ocean City Sunset

Even given the cold and snow, sunset pictures in Ocean City are always wonderful.

sunset picture
sunset picture

 

Today, which starts a new picture week in Ocean City, resulted in a light snow fall.

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month. Lots of events happening at the OC Performing Arts Center this month.

 

 

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
