The “OC Big Wheel” returns to Trimper’s for the 2022 Season

Ocean City, MD (March 2, 2022) – Trimper Rides of Ocean City has announced the return of the “OC Big Wheel” to it’s ride line-up for the Summer 2022 Season. The ferris wheel is one of two Big Wheels in the United States, reaching 149 feet in the air. Guests will enjoy panoramic views of the Eastern Shore in 36 enclosed gondolas that spin for 10 minutes, boasting a mesmerizing 10 mile gaze.

Scott Savage, President of Trimper Rides of Ocean City commented, “We are excited to once again collaborate with Michael Wood, owner of Wood Entertainment to bring the iconic “OC Big Wheel” back to our park. The return of the wheel, along with other exciting additions to come, further strengthens our vision to be the premiere family entertainment destination on the boardwalk.”

Join Trimper’s for their Grand Opening, Saturday April 16th, to experience the “OC Big Wheel” and the many other thrilling rides, fun food and great games they have to offer.

Visit Trimper Rides of Ocean City and create lasting memories that can be shared with family and friends season after season. Trimper Rides, creating memories one ride at a time.

###

About Trimper Rides of Ocean City

Trimper Rides of Ocean City is a Maryland amusement park enjoyed by generations over the past 128 years. Trimper’s is affiliated with Windsor Resorts Inc. which also operates Marty’s Playland and the upcoming Inlet Village, employing 200 workers each year. The new Board of Directors includes Wendy Delemater, Wendy Dibuo, Bill Hopkins, Laura Minker, Scott Savage and Chelsea Trimper.