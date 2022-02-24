43.5 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
Ocean City EventsSt. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day 2022 in Ocean City

After the postponement of the last two Ocean City St Patrick’s Day Parades, organizers are promising this years event to be their biggest parade in event history.  First organized in 1980, the procession kicks off at 60th Street and continues south to the 45thStreet Village Parking Lot. Select marching units and floats are judged and awarded prizes, out of a total of hundreds of entries. Organizers also pride themselves in giving back to the community and have awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships over the years.

The Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Saturday, March 12, promptly starting 12 noon, rain or shine. The Irish Festival will begin 11am at the 45th Street Village Parking lot.

St. Patrick’s Day At Shenanigan’s

Shenanigans ocean cityOcean City is home to countless spectacular restaurants, but the best spot in town on St. Patrick’s Day is undoubtedly Shenanigan’s. For an Irish Pub, this holiday is their New Year’s Eve! Follow the rainbow to Shenanigans for a weekend of live music, entertainment, and fun! The restaurant will officially reopen on Thursday, March 10 at 4pm, and continue with festivities throughout the weekend. Friday March 11th they will open at 11am, and Saturday March 12th opening time will be at 9am! Live music will inlude James Gallagher and Off The Boat, Tig Tigner, OC Pipe Band, and Chesapeake Caledonia Pipe Band! Click here for more information.

Also, Check Out

Seacrets St. Patrick’s Day party kicks off on Saturday, March 13 at 12pm and runs through the evening. The Ocean City hotspot will offer a special Irish menu and live entertainment all day. John McNutt’s Keltic Rock Warriors start playing at 1pm on the Tiki Stage, and the Ocean City Pipes and Drums with perform around 3.30pm.

 

FULL LINEUP:
12PM PARTY KICK-OFF CLUB
with jordan and DJ Magellan from Ocean 98
1PM John McNutt’s Keltic Rock Warriors (tiki)
1:30PM my hero zero (main)
3:30PM-ish OCEAN CITY PIPES & DRUMS
5PM band of make believe (club)
5PM triple rail turn (tiki)
6PM Lima Bean Riot (MAIN)
9:30PM until sunrise (tiki)
10PM gypsy wisdom (club)

 

Longboard Cafe

Longboard Cafe on 67th Street will have drink and food specials on March 12th and March 17, celebrating both St Patrick’s Day weekends! Try their Leprechaun Margarita’s for $6 or a Sparkling Shamrock for $7. Irish Chicken and Dumpling Stew will fill you up and of course an Irish coffee will warm you up if its a cold March day!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pickles Pub

Pickles Pub also plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. On March 12, they will have entertainment, plus drink and food specials including a Clover Crush, an Irish Mule, corned beef and cabbage, and shepherd’s pie!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Original Greene Turtle

Princess Bayside Hotel

Princess Bayside, Ocean CityThe Princess Bayside is in the center of the St Patrick’s Day parades, making it your perfect base for the weekend. Finnigan’s Pub at the hotel will be open for drinks all weekend long! Rooms are going fast so don’t delay and book the lowest rates today at their website here

 

 

 

Gateway Hotel

The Gateway Hotel is, as always, opening for the season this St Patrick’s Day Weekend, March 10th! The staff, along with their guests, get into the spirit of the weekend! Check out the rates for this great Downtown boutique hotel here.

 

 

 

 

If you are looking for an escape, there is no shortage of fun at the beach over Patricks Day Weekend!

 

Previous articleBlood Bank of Delmarva teams up with Food Bank of Delaware for Save 1, Feed 1 Campaign
Next article5 Art Openings and OC Film Festival on March 4th, 2022

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,908FollowersFollow
8,798FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe
Trimpers Rides, Ocean City
Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort

Latest articles

Booking.com

Similar articles

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,798FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND