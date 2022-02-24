St. Patrick’s Day 2022 in Ocean City

After the postponement of the last two Ocean City St Patrick’s Day Parades, organizers are promising this years event to be their biggest parade in event history. First organized in 1980, the procession kicks off at 60th Street and continues south to the 45thStreet Village Parking Lot. Select marching units and floats are judged and awarded prizes, out of a total of hundreds of entries. Organizers also pride themselves in giving back to the community and have awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships over the years.

The Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Saturday, March 12, promptly starting 12 noon, rain or shine. The Irish Festival will begin 11am at the 45th Street Village Parking lot.

St. Patrick’s Day At Shenanigan’s

Ocean City is home to countless spectacular restaurants, but the best spot in town on St. Patrick’s Day is undoubtedly Shenanigan’s. For an Irish Pub, this holiday is their New Year’s Eve! Follow the rainbow to Shenanigans for a weekend of live music, entertainment, and fun! The restaurant will officially reopen on Thursday, March 10 at 4pm, and continue with festivities throughout the weekend. Friday March 11th they will open at 11am, and Saturday March 12th opening time will be at 9am! Live music will inlude James Gallagher and Off The Boat, Tig Tigner, OC Pipe Band, and Chesapeake Caledonia Pipe Band! Click here for more information.

Seacrets St. Patrick’s Day party kicks off on Saturday, March 13 at 12pm and runs through the evening. The Ocean City hotspot will offer a special Irish menu and live entertainment all day. John McNutt’s Keltic Rock Warriors start playing at 1pm on the Tiki Stage, and the Ocean City Pipes and Drums with perform around 3.30pm.

FULL LINEUP:

12PM PARTY KICK-OFF CLUB

with jordan and DJ Magellan from Ocean 98

1PM John McNutt’s Keltic Rock Warriors (tiki)

1:30PM my hero zero (main)

3:30PM-ish OCEAN CITY PIPES & DRUMS

5PM band of make believe (club)

5PM triple rail turn (tiki)

6PM Lima Bean Riot (MAIN)

9:30PM until sunrise (tiki)

10PM gypsy wisdom (club)

Longboard Cafe on 67th Street will have drink and food specials on March 12th and March 17, celebrating both St Patrick’s Day weekends! Try their Leprechaun Margarita’s for $6 or a Sparkling Shamrock for $7. Irish Chicken and Dumpling Stew will fill you up and of course an Irish coffee will warm you up if its a cold March day!

Pickles Pub also plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. On March 12, they will have entertainment, plus drink and food specials including a Clover Crush, an Irish Mule, corned beef and cabbage, and shepherd’s pie!

The Princess Bayside is in the center of the St Patrick’s Day parades, making it your perfect base for the weekend. Finnigan’s Pub at the hotel will be open for drinks all weekend long! Rooms are going fast so don’t delay and book the lowest rates today at their website here

The Gateway Hotel is, as always, opening for the season this St Patrick’s Day Weekend, March 10th! The staff, along with their guests, get into the spirit of the weekend! Check out the rates for this great Downtown boutique hotel here.

If you are looking for an escape, there is no shortage of fun at the beach over Patricks Day Weekend!