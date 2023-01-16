Support for Alyosha, Commitments and Small Business Dominate Poll

OceanCity.com posted a poll on the Worcester County Commissioners Vote to Cancel a 5 year lease with Thrive Engineering, the operator of the Alyosha. We created and posted the poll on January 12 and received 116 responses by this morning. Half of the respondents are from Maryland and the rest are spread across states popular with tourists to Ocean City. The opinions are strong, particularly by those in favor of maintaining the lease. The dominant response was directed at the County’s obligation to support their commitments. Support for small businesses, income to the County from the lease, and West Ocean City were also prominent in the overall responses and comments

The question posed in the poll was:

What do you think About the County’s Cancelling their 5 Year Lease of a slip in West OC to the Alyosha?

Worcester County had a 5 year lease agreement in place to rent a slip in West OC for $8500 per year to the Alyosha. That agreement is valid through 2024. On 1/10/23, the Commissioners voted to cancel this lease saying that the space is better used as a staging area by boaters. The County voted to no longer lease the space, get revenue from that lease, and it didn’t consider the potential impact on tax revenue from this business if the Alyosha can’t find another viable docking option.

The Alyosha is a 55’ catamaran that came to OC in 2019. They provide cruises throughout the summer season and have seen many customers come back year after year. The Alyosha docks 25% of their time at the County’s slip in West OC, arriving after sunset each evening. The rest of the time, they are docked across the harbor at Pier 23 where they pick up and drop off their customers.

In the 2022, the Alyosha hosted over 2300 paying customers.

What do you think?

The options for answers appeared randomly for each poll taker and included the following as well as a space to enter comments or your own answer. Respondents could check off as many answers as they liked.

Alyosha Poll Results

The options and their responses are as follows:

Responses by number submitted and percentages:

There were many single responses to the poll with the dominant answer also receiving the most single answer responses: “I keep my commitments, the County should keep theirs. Do what you want after the agreement expires.” The poll received only one response saying that “I wish the boat wasn’t there. Clogs the ramp.” There was also only one respondent who answered, “It’s OK to renege on an agreement if you give the required notice.”

“Other” Responses

In addition to the answers provided for the respondents from which to choose, 4 respondents added their own answer under, “other:”

Poll Comments

Finally, there were 34 people who took the time to add comments. Here they are unedited with the exception of the removal of one personal attack: