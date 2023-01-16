The 24th Annual Ocean City Blood Drive Returns Jan. 23 through Jan. 25, 2023

January is National Blood Donor Month and Blood Bank of Delmarva’s single largest blood drive is scheduled during a time of both local and national shortage

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) invites you to take part in the 24th Annual Ocean City Blood Drive on Monday, January 23rd from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 24th from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Wednesday, January 25th from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

This annual blood drive, which is BBD’s largest of the year, takes place at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center overlooking scenic Assawoman Bay. The theme of this year’s blood drive is “Call to Arms.” BBD aims to schedule a record 825 donors and surpass the prior record of 685 donors that was set in 2021.

Each year, this blood drive is held during National Blood Donor Month, which is dedicated to honoring blood donors and encouraging blood donations during this critical time. The winter months are always a difficult time for the blood supply, as school breaks, family vacations and inclement weather all contribute to making blood donations less of a priority. Blood centers across the country have been suffering from shortages since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020.

Nicole Pineault, Director of Donor Resources at Blood Bank of Delmarva and Bryan Shepherd, Account Manager at Blood Bank of Delmarva hope the theme captures the attention of Ocean City, Maryland and the vicinity as the region’s blood supply continues to be threatened by low donor turnout.

“We’ll be giving all presenting donors the famous Ocean City Blood Drive T-shirt that once again features Bryan’s Ocean City marlin,” Pineault said. “This is just one of the fun aspects of this blood drive that has become a wonderful tradition for us.”

Patty Killeen, Senior Vice President at BBD, said it is important to continue the three-day format this year given the fact that the event traditionally draws more than 600 donors.

“We are grateful to the Town of Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan for being such an incredible partner and for their dedication to helping us replenishing the blood supply. I’d also like to thank the Convention Center staff, and all the municipal workers and residents who make this event so successful year after year,” Killeen said. “We encourage all eligible blood donors to celebrate National Blood Donor month by signing up to donate, you’ll even get a free t-shirt!”

This blood drive is made possible in part by the Ocean City Lions Club, Greater Ocean City, Maryland Chamber of Commerce, Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce, and Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines/Ocean City. BBD is also thankful for the annual support from the local business community including Dough Roller, Candy Kitchen, Wockenfuss Candies, and Tru by Hilton.

To book an appointment, please call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8 or visit Ocean City Blood Drive | Blood Bank of Delmarva (delmarvablood.org). Donors are asked to- make an appointment if they are feeling healthy and well.

WHO: The Town of Ocean City, Maryland; Ocean City Lions Club; Greater Ocean City, Maryland Chamber of Commerce; Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce; Blood Bank of Delmarva

The Town of Ocean City, Maryland; Ocean City Lions Club; Greater Ocean City, Maryland Chamber of Commerce; Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce; Blood Bank of Delmarva WHAT: The Ocean City Blood Drive is the Blood Bank of Delmarva’s largest blood drive of the year. This year’s theme is “Call to Arms.”

The Ocean City Blood Drive is the Blood Bank of Delmarva’s largest blood drive of the year. This year’s theme is “Call to Arms.” WHEN: Monday, January 23 rd 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 24 th 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Wednesday, January 25 th 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, January 23 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 24 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and Wednesday, January 25 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. WHERE: Roland E. Powell Convention Center, Ocean City, Md.

Roland E. Powell Convention Center, Ocean City, Md. HOW: Media are asked to RSVP with Tony Prado at aprado@bbd.org.

# # #

About Blood Bank of Delmarva: Founded in 1954, Blood Bank of Delmarva is a not-for-proﬁt 501(c)(3) community blood bank with a simple mission: saving lives. The Blood Bank of Delmarva, a division of NYBCe, achieves its mission every day by providing safe blood and blood products to all 19 hospitals in Delmarva and relies on over 80,000 volunteer blood donors each year to ensure patients’ needs are met. The Blood Bank of Delmarva distributes over 130,000 blood products annually and operates four donor centers. Each year, the Blood Bank of Delmarva normally hosts over 600 blood drives. These blood drives would not be possible without the commitment of community organizations that volunteer to serve as sponsors or coordinators, which provides opportunities for blood donors to give blood and help patients in need. BBD is a New York Blood Center Enterprises affiliate and a member of AABB and ABC. For more information, please visit delmarvablood.org or follow us at facebook.com/delmarvabloodbank.