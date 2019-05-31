Sunset Park Party Nights – Live Music Lineup for 2019

If you find yourself in Ocean City on a mild Thursday night this summer between early July and late August, plan to spend the evening at Sunset Park for their free weekly concerts. Every Thursday night at 7 p.m. from July 11 to Aug. 29, live, local bands take to the outdoor stage and entertain the crowd while the sun sets over the Sinepuxent Bay. It’s a beautiful scene, and an ideal way to spend a summer weeknight in Ocean City.

Sunset Park is located on South Division Street and Philadelphia Avenue on the Bay next to the US Coast Guard Station in Downtown Ocean City. Sunset Party Nights are hosted by the Ocean City Development Organization (OCDC). For more information, call OCDC at (410) 289-7739 or visit ocdc.org.

7/11

Jaded Love (Rock Cover)

7/18

British Invasion Experience (Beatles and Other British Groups Tribute Band)

7/25

Neon Swing Xperience (Swing/Jazz)

8/1

Eclipse (Journey Tribute Band)

8/8

21 Horses Band (Southern Rock/Country)

8/15

Lauren Glick (Blues/Soul/Rock)

8/22

Oh Boy (Buddy Holly Tribute Band)

8/29

Full Circle (Rock – Classic to Current)