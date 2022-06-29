Great views are just the beginning of a stay at the Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel is instantly recognizable by its shape and color, standing out from other hotels in Ocean City. Its design means there are many rooms with views and partial views of the ocean. There’s a great outdoor pool, an indoor pool, five dining venues on-site, fitness center and sauna, guest laundry and game room! Open year round, it’s the perfect place to stay no matter what the season. Take a look with us.

The Grand Hotel has special offers all year round that can be found here. Whether coming as a family, a couple, or a group of friends, next time you plan to visit Ocean City, check out the Grand Hotel . You won’t be disappointed.