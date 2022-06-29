79.1 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
DowntownFamilyNewsOcean City HotelsOcean City AccommodationsPhotoblogs

Great views are just the beginning of a stay at the Grand Hotel

The Grand Hotel is instantly recognizable by its shape and color, standing out from other hotels in Ocean City. Its design means there are many rooms with views and partial views of the ocean. There’s a great outdoor pool, an indoor pool, five dining venues on-site, fitness center and sauna, guest laundry and game room! Open year round, it’s the perfect place to stay no matter what the season. Take a look with us.

The iconic shape of the Grand Hotel
There’s towel service and a pool bar at the Grand Hotel’s outdoor pool.
Step out the hotel and onto the Boardwalk
The Game Room at the Grand
Just steps from the beach
A room with a view
The fabulous view from the Grand Hotel
Free yoga on the beach every Saturday this summer
Perfect location to watch Bike Week
The indoor-pool at the Grand
The Grand’s fitness center complete with modern equipment for all your workout needs.
What better way to start your morning than with a coffee and a pastry from the Grand’s onsite coffee shop.
The Grand Hotel!

The Grand Hotel has special offers all year round that can be found here. Whether coming as a family, a couple, or a group of friends, next time you plan to visit Ocean City, check out the Grand Hotel . You won’t be disappointed.

 

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous articleSunset Park Party Nights – Live Music Lineup for 2022
Next articleTop 10 Things to Do to Celebrate the 4th of July in Ocean City, MD

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,909FollowersFollow
8,902FollowersFollow
455SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,902FollowersFollow
455SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND