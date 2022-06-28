Sunset Park Party Nights – Live Music Lineup for 2022

If you find yourself in Ocean City on a mild Thursday night this summer between early July and late August, plan to spend the evening at Sunset Park for their free weekly concerts. Every Thursday night at 7 p.m. from July 7 to August 25, live, local bands take to the outdoor stage and entertain the crowd while the sun sets over the Sinepuxent Bay. It’s a beautiful scene, and an ideal way to spend a summer weeknight in Ocean City.

Sunset Park is located on South Division Street and Philadelphia Avenue on the Bay next to the US Coast Guard Station in Downtown Ocean City. Sunset Party Nights are hosted by the Ocean City Development Organization (OCDC) and the Town of Ocean City. For more information, call OCDC at (410) 289-7739 or visit ocdc.org.

July 7 Concert: Saved by Zero

Saved by Zero is an 80s rock cover band from Talbot County, MD.

July 14 Concert: Teenage Rust

Teenage Rust is a classic rock band.

July 21 Concert: Tranzfusion

Tranzfusion is a classic rock band from the Delmarva area.

July 28th Concert: Monkee Paw

Monkee Paw plays a wide variety of genres, with a strong focus in vocal harmony and musicianship.

August 4 Concert: British Invasion Experience

The British Invasion Experience plays music from the British groups of the 60s and 70s.

August 11 Concert: Eclipse

Eclipse is a Journey tribute band based out of Baltimore, MD.

August 18 Concert: Full Circle

Full circle covers popular Rock, Pop, R&B, and Blues songs.

August 25 Concert: The Dunehounds

The Dunehounds are a Blues & Funk band from delmarva.