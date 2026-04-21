Go Green OC Sets Up Go Fund Me Hoping for Community Support After Bobcat Fire

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By Katie Ruskey

A major setback has hit the growing composting effort in Ocean City this week, as a key piece of equipment used by the town’s only compost program was destroyed in a fire. The program, founded by Josh Chamberlain and operated by The Hobbit owner, Garvy Heiderman, relies heavily on two essential machines: a box truck to transport food waste and a bobcat to move and manage compost on-site. While the truck remains operational, the sudden loss of the bobcat has created a significant obstacle for daily operations.

The composting initiative has steadily gained momentum since 2018, now partnering with more than 30 local restaurants, including The Hobbit, Seacrets, Bayside Skillet. With participation continuing to grow, the equipment loss comes at a particularly challenging time, threatening to slow down or disrupt service.

Despite the setback, the Chamberlain and Heiderman remain committed to keeping the program running. They have launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a replacement bobcat, emphasizing the importance of maintaining composting services for local businesses and reducing food waste in the community.

As the only compost program in Ocean City, its impact is significant—and its future now depends on community support to overcome this unexpected hurdle.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
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