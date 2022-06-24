Art League of Ocean City Now Offering Free Gallery Tours

By Logan Dubel

The Art League of Ocean City is now offering guided gallery tours free of charge, each Sunday afternoon throughout the summer. Presented by experienced guide Cassie Wait, the tours promise to showcase the resort’s hidden gem on 94th Street.

Tours kicked off in May and will continue through September 4, beginning at 1 p.m. All participants will receive a 10% discount if they choose to purchase items from the gift shop.

As artists continue to create, the Art League’s gallery continues to evolve. The presentation highlights the monthly exhibits in the first-floor Thaler Gallery, designed by established artists of various media invited to display their work. The tour then takes visitors upstairs to the Sisson Gallery, where juried shows and award-winning works are on display. Additionally, participants have the chance to check out the working pottery studio.

Finally, Wait highlights the multitude of classes offered at the Arts Center, from painting, drawing, pottery, and more, which allow artists to hone their skills and discover their own hidden talents.

“The Art League displays an array of quality art from established and emerging artists from all over the region,” said Wait. “Whether people want to focus on their art skills or see works from local artists, the tour explores everything we offer.”

While many people could tell you all about the Art League of Ocean City and its state-of-the-art building constructed in 2013, few are more qualified than Wait. With not only great knowledge of the Art League’s history, but museum tour guide experience around the globe, Wait provides an experience that you won’t forget.

Wait, who joined the team in 2018, has given museum and gallery tours in some of the world’s most exquisite places. She gained significant experience at Singapore’s National Museum as well as the National Gallery, undergoing docent training, and later guiding visitors through everything from historical exhibitions of British colonial architecture to the works of renowned Asian artists. Wait has truly seen and done it all.

Now, since returning to the United States in 2017, she has brought her unmatched skills and worldly spirit to the Art League of Ocean City.

“I have lived overseas throughout my entire life and spent nine years in Singapore, spending significant time at various museums and galleries,” Wait reflected. “I have such a great love and appreciation for art. Through the tours, I translate that love into a passion for local art on the shore, and share that with our visitors, who also travel from all over.”

In addition to the tours, the Art League is offering free kids crafts in the courtyard on Saturday mornings at 11 a.m., with unique new projects each week.

For more information, visit artleagueofoceancity.org or call 410-524-9433.