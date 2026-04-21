Country Calling Line Up Announced!

DowntownNewsOcean City Beach
By Anne

Line up for Country Calling 2026 oc mdCountry Calling returns October 2–3, 2026, and the lineup has officially been revealed! Headlining the festival is Lainey Wilson, with Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley leading the way on Friday night. Saturday’s headliners include Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert.

More than 25 artists will bring country music to life at the Ocean City Inlet, with performances across three stages—two on the beach and one along the iconic Boardwalk. It’s shaping up to be a high-energy weekend packed with big names, great music, and unforgettable moments—now all we need is a little sunshine.

Find out more about Country Calling here.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
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