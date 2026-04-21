Country Calling Line Up Announced!

Country Calling returns October 2–3, 2026, and the lineup has officially been revealed! Headlining the festival is Lainey Wilson, with Rascal Flatts and Dierks Bentley leading the way on Friday night. Saturday’s headliners include Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert.

More than 25 artists will bring country music to life at the Ocean City Inlet, with performances across three stages—two on the beach and one along the iconic Boardwalk. It’s shaping up to be a high-energy weekend packed with big names, great music, and unforgettable moments—now all we need is a little sunshine.

Find out more about Country Calling here.