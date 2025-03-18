4 Reasons to Enjoy Four Days of Fun at Ocean City’s 34th Annual Springfest 2025!

Spring is official in Ocean City, Maryland the first weekend of May with the opening of the 4 day celebration of the season at the 34th annual Springfest 2025. On April 24th, Ocean City is getting ready to welcome visitors from far and wide for Springfest 2025 which will continue through April 27th. This Spring event will feature a little bit of everything, so we thought we would give you four good reasons to join us here in Ocean City, Maryland.

Live Music

One of the highlights of Springfest is the incredible lineup of live music. With over 20 groups from all around the world performing on two stages, there’s something for everyone.

3 Ticketed Headline Shows

Information the headliners this year coming soon.

4 Days of Free Live Music

You don’t have to pay to enjoy concerts throughout Springfest 2025 in Ocean City, MD. There are two stages, the Indoor Stage and the Midway Stage, and the Town has lined up performers each day that are completely free.

Thursday Line-Up:

10:00am – Indoor Stage – Springfest Opening Ceremony

10:30am – Indoor Stage – The Uptown Band 11:30am – Midway Stage – The Mathew Street Band 12:30pm – Indoor Stage – Recreation Dancers 1:30pm – Midway Stage – Crash the Limo 2:30pm – Indoor Stage – Lennon La Ricci & The Leftovers 4pm – Midway Stage – Fat Mezz 6:00pm – Midway Stage – DJ Rupe STRANGELOVE – The Depeche Mode Experience – Thursday, April 24 – 7pm – Indoor Stage. Tickets here.

Friday Line-Up:

10am – Indoor Stage – Real Diamond: The Premier Neil Diamond Tribute Band

11:30am – Midway Stage – Randy Lee Ashcraft & The Saltwater Cowboys

12:30pm – Indoor Stage – Nicks In Time: The Ultimate Stevie Nicks Tribute Band 2pm – Midway Stage Melissa Quinn Fox 3:00pm – Indoor Stage – Callum Toner 4:30pm – Midway Stage – Jesse Garron’s Tribute to Elvis 6:00pm – Midway Stage – DJ Kutt Hunter Hayes – Friday, April 25 – 7:00pm – Indoor Stage. Tickets here

Saturday Line-Up:

10:00am – Indoor Stage – Fast Times At Shermer High 11:30am – Midway Stage – Mike Pinto 12:30pm – Indoor Stage – Rick K. 2:00pm – Midway Stage – Milk Mountain Band 3:00pm – Indoor Stage – Blind Wind 4:30pm – Midway Stage – DJ BK The Legendary Wailers Featuring Junior Marvin & Passafire – April 26 – 6pm – Indoor Stage. Tickets here.

Sunday Line-Up:

10:00am – Midway Stage – Island Fusion

11am – Indoor Stage – The Lauren Glick Band 12:30pm – Midway Stage – Poole & the Gang 1:30pm – Indoor Stage – Rick K 2:30pm – Midway Stage – The 21 Sunday’s Band 3:30pm – Indoor Stage – The Mashup – The Ultimate Party Band 4:30pm – Midway Stage – Making Waves

Art at Springfest



Springfest will feature over 200 artists and exhibitors presenting their works of art and fine crafts. You can browse through a variety of handmade art, including clothing, textiles, glass, jewelry, metalwork, painting, photography, pottery, specialty foods, and woodwork.

Many Food Options – Local too!

And with so many food vendors on hand, you’ll never go hungry! Enjoy tasty creations from up and down the Eastern seaboard as well as typical Ocean City boardwalk favorites while jamming out to live music or taking in the sights and sounds of the festival.

Activities

Of course, Springfest isn’t just about music and art. There are plenty of family-friendly activities on offer as well.

Transport

Getting to and from Springfest is easy, too. The town of Ocean City will be offering transportation to and from the event throughout the entirety of the festival. You can take the bus along Coastal Highway or catch a shuttle from the Park & Ride lot in West Ocean City, both of which will have a $4 fare. OCEAN CITY BOARDWALK TRAM REMAINS CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Springfest is a celebration of all things spring, and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever. Whether you’re a music lover, an art enthusiast, a foodie, or just looking for some family fun, there’s something for everyone at Springfest. So mark your calendar and get ready to welcome the warm weather in style!