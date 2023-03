Sometimes it’s worth getting up early and starting your day with something really special, and if you are in Ocean City, that’s a very easy thing to do. This morning, we watched the sunrise from the Grand Hotel, via its webcam, and took some photos as it happened. If you stay in an oceanfront room in Ocean City, this is your morning entertainment, and it happens daily!! Starting the day the Ocean City way makes you feel anything is possible with this brand new day!