Changes coming to Northside Park

On this the first day of Spring, we take a look at Northside Park, and the changes that are happening there this spring. Along with the blossoming trees, and the appearance of some daffodils dancing in the breeze, the playground is getting a new look, with completion of the project hoped to be by April 30. The rock-climbing wall has gone, and new slides and twirly climbing frames have appeared. Should be very exciting for our youngest visitors this summer! Next time you’re in town, stop by this beautiful park, a great place to walk, rest and play any time of the year.