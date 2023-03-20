39.5 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel

Changes coming to Northside Park

FamilyNorth Ocean CityPeople and Places
By Anne Neely

On this the first day of Spring, we take a look at Northside Park, and the changes that are happening there this spring. Along with the blossoming trees, and the appearance of some daffodils dancing in the breeze, the playground is getting a new look, with completion of the project hoped to be by April 30. The rock-climbing wall has gone, and new slides and twirly climbing frames have appeared. Should be very exciting for our youngest visitors this summer! Next time you’re in town, stop by this beautiful park, a great place to walk, rest and play any time of the year. 

A new slide for the big kids!
Northside Park
Working on the new playground
Northside Park
The 21 year old playground is being updated this spring
Northside Park
The palyground is closed while the work takes place
Northside Park
Blossom trees and a new playground!
Northside Park
Looking over the pond towards the Ocean City Parks and Rec Center
Northside Park
Dancing daffodils
Northside Park
Over 1 mile of easy walking/jogging paths at Northside Park
Northside Park
Take a walk along the Northside Park Pier
View of the Pier at Northside Park
Northside Park
Great place to take a seat!
Northside Park
Foot bridge over the pond
Northside Park
These trees are just about to blossom!
Northside Park
Northside Park
Anne Neely
Anne Neely
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and still has the accent to prove it. She earned her Business degree from the University of Northumbria in Newcastle, England and when she was 21, she bought herself a round the world ticket and spent a year working and traveling across the globe. She came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous article
Serenity on the Shore: Unwinding in an Ocean City Bayside Hotel

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,909FollowersFollow
8,862FollowersFollow
509SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,862FollowersFollow
509SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND