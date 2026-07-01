Summer at Northside Park

FamilyFishingNorth Ocean City
By Anne

Summer is in full swing at Northside Park! ☀️ Whether you’re racing down the playground slide, jogging the scenic paths, fishing from the pier, biking the trails, enjoying a picnic on the lawn,  taking a relaxing stroll, or simply having a quiet seat looking out over the pond, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Best known for Sundaes in the Park on Sunday evenings each summer and the spectacular Winterfest of Lights during the holiday season, Northside Park has so much more to offer year-round. Kids will love the expansive playground, packed with climbing structures, slides, and plenty of space to explore, while nearby covered picnic tables provide a welcome break from the sun. The bathrooms (always important no matter what your age!) are nearby too.

The park’s many paved paths are perfect for walking, jogging, biking, or roller skating, whether you’re out for exercise or a leisurely outing with family and friends. Cast a line from the long fishing pier, or let the kids take a walk along it, quite the thrill for the younger ones. Perhaps you and your team will head to the open fields for a game or practice session. And if relaxing is more your style, you’ll find plenty of benches (although there’s no reason not to bring your own chairs) where you can sit back, enjoy the waterfront views, and simply take in the peaceful surroundings.

No matter how you like to enjoy the outdoors, Northside Park offers plenty to do—or the perfect spot to do nothing at all.

Youth lacrosse practice on a sunny day, players in white shirts near goal nets with picnic tables and gear on the grass. Sunlit park with groups of players in blue uniforms near picnic tables and a lacrosse goal on the grassy field.

You can find out more about Northside Park, and all the other parks in Ocean City, here.

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
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