Springtime in Ocean City, Maryland: A Season of Anticipation

Ocean City, Maryland – our beloved Eastern Shore summer destination – isn’t just about the sun-soaked beaches and bustling crowds. Springtime in our vibrant coastal town brings a magical energy that often flies under the radar. Locals relish the sweet spot before the summer rush, and visitors in the know can enjoy a unique and exciting slice of Ocean City life.

Spring Festivals and Events: Ocean City Comes Alive

Springfest: May 2-5th. Arguably the granddaddy of spring events in Ocean City, Springfest is a four-day extravaganza held right on the Inlet Parking Lot along the iconic boardwalk. This festival is a celebration of all things spring, summer, and Ocean City. Expect live music to fill the air, mouthwatering food from local vendors, and a vast marketplace where talented artisans and craftspeople showcase their wares.

Home, Condo and Outdoor Show with Art and Craft Fair : March 29-30th. If you’re planning home renovations or looking to add some flair to your outdoor living space, this show is a must-visit. Browse the latest trends, gain insights from experts, and explore a fantastic array of arts and crafts for that perfect homey touch.

Easter Celebrations: Enjoy traditional Easter festivities with a laid-back beachside twist. The Easter Kids Fun Fair at the Convention Center, March 29th- 30th, will feature continuous activities, games, and entertainment including Beanny the Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunts, Jelly Bean Guesses, Juggling Shows and Juggling Lessons, Musical Chairs, Hula Hoops, Limbo Contests, Photos with the Easter Bunny, and much more! Many of the town’s churches will offer special services Easter weekend.

Trimper Rides Grand Re-Opening Weekend: Trimper Rides annual Easter event is coming back to Ocean City, March 30 & 31. This is Trimper’s 131st season so enjoy hours of egg-stravagant fun at Trimper Rides! A perfect way to “Spring” into the pre-season and of course, enjoy your favorite rides! Operating hours will be from 12noon-5pm, indoor rides ONLY.

Ocean City Restaurant Week: April 14th – 28th. This is an absolute treat for foodies! During this special week, savor diverse culinary delights at amazing prices. Participating restaurants across Ocean City offer special menus and deals—a delicious way to sample the town’s exciting food scene.

Ocean City Jeep Week: May 9th – 12th. Calling all Jeep enthusiasts! Ocean City Jeep Week is a celebration of everything Jeep. See spectacular customized Jeeps, join in fun competitions and off-road adventures, and connect with a passionate community of fellow Jeep lovers.

Cruisin’ Ocean City: May 16th – 19th. Be prepared for a thrilling display of classic and custom cars during this vibrant car show. Ocean City transforms into a car lover’s paradise, with hot rods, muscle cars, and unique rides filling the streets. Don’t miss the Boardwalk Parade!

Beyond the Big Events: Hidden Gems of Spring in Ocean City

The charm of Ocean City in the spring isn’t limited to big-ticket events. Here’s what makes this season special:

The Boardwalk: Take a leisurely stroll along the iconic boardwalk with fewer crowds. Enjoy the refreshing sea breeze and indulge in some tasty french fries or an ice cream!

Outdoor Enthusiasm: Rent a bike and explore Ocean City’s scenic trails. Cast a line off the pier for a relaxing fishing session. With milder temperatures comes the perfect excuse to be outdoors.

The Performing Arts Center: Ocean City boasts a fantastic performing arts center, attracting high-quality shows and concerts during the spring season. Shows this spring include Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’®, Mid Atlantic Symphony and Jay Leno. Check their calendar for an eclectic mix of entertainment here.

Northside Park: Whether you’re seeking a peaceful stroll with your furry companion, an invigorating run to clear your head, or an afternoon of laughter with the kids at the playground, Northside Park offers the perfect escape. Enjoy the mild spring temperatures as you cast a line off the fishing pier, or relax on a bench overlooking the tranquil lagoon. Pack a picnic basket and find a scenic spot to watch the sun paint the sky with a blaze of color as evening descends.

Embrace the Calm Before the Storm

Spring in Ocean City is a time to appreciate the town’s relaxed charm and enjoy its exciting events without feeling overwhelmed by the summer crowds. It’s the perfect opportunity to rediscover this gem of a place and plan your next summer getaway with fresh perspective.

If you’re looking for an exciting yet crowd-free experience in Ocean City, Maryland, Spring is your season!