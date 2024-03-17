39 F
Ocean City
Capture the Essence of Ocean City, MD: Announcing the Best of Ocean City® 2024 Photo Contest

News
By Ann

Ocean City, MD – [March 17th 2024] – OceanCity.com is thrilled to announce the launch of the Best of Ocean City® 2024 Photo Contest, inviting photography enthusiasts to showcase the beauty and essence of Ocean City, Maryland through their lens. This contest is a unique opportunity for photographers to have their work featured prominently as the background image for the prestigious Best of Ocean City® awards.

Participants are encouraged to submit high-resolution photos that encapsulate the spirit, scenery, and culture of Ocean City, MD. Whether it’s the stunning shoreline, bustling boardwalk, vibrant community life, or breathtaking sunsets, we’re seeking images that truly represent the charm of this coastal gem. Each entry should be suitable for printing at 18″ x 18″.  

“We’re excited to see the creativity and talent of photographers as they capture the essence of Ocean City,” said Ann Hillyer,  CEO at OceanCity.com. “This contest not only celebrates the beauty of our beloved city but also provides an opportunity for photographers to showcase their work to a wider audience.”

By submitting their photos through Facebook, contestants agree that their entries become the property of OceanCity.com. The top photos will be selected and included in a poll for public voting beginning on April 2.  The winning photo will earn the prestigious honor of becoming the background image for the 2024 Best of Ocean City® awards.  OceanCity.com will contact the contestants in the final poll to submit their high resolution versions of their photos.  (See the fine print below…)

Final Opportunity to Choose the Best of 2024 Winners

Voting for the Best of Ocean City® 2024 Photo Contest will be open until May 7th. Winners will be announced on May 21st, and the winning photo will be prominently featured on the 2024 Best of Ocean City® award plaques.

Voting for Best of Ocean City® 2025 Opens May 21, 2024

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Following the announcement of the winners, voting for the 2025 contest will commence on May 29, 2024, and run through April 2025, giving participants and enthusiasts alike the chance to engage and appreciate Ocean City’s beauty year-round.

To enter the Best of Ocean City® 2024 Photo Contest, please submit your photos using the form below or on the OceanCity.com Facebook page.

    Ann Hillyer, amh@maryland.com

    Join us in celebrating the splendor of Ocean City, MD through the lens of talented photographers. Let your photo be the next iconic image to grace the Best of Ocean City® awards!

    By entering the OceanCity.com Photo Contest, you agree to the following rules and disclaimers:

    • Copyright and Ownership: All submitted photos must be your original work and free of any copyright or ownership restrictions. You must own the rights to all recognizable people and places depicted in your entries.
    • Permissions: If your photo includes identifiable people, you must have their written permission for their likeness to be included on a winning plaque displayed publicly.
    • Usage Rights: By submitting a photo, you grant OceanCity.com a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, and display your photo for contest purposes and future OceanCity.com promotions.
    • Content Restrictions: Photos must not contain nudity, offensive language, violence, or any material deemed inappropriate for a general audience.
    • Resolution:  The top photos will be entered into an online poll where users can decide which photo will be used for the Best of Ocean City® 2024 winners plaque.  OceanCity.com will contact all photographers that have made this cut to submit the high resolution versions of their photos.
    • Photographers:  Anybody can submit a photo as long as it adheres to the above rules.  Also, no watermarks or other logos are allowed.  Your name as the winning photographer will be included on the awards.

    We reserve the right to disqualify any entries that violate these rules.

    The BEST of OCEAN CITY® winner plaque 2023
    All winners of the Best of Ocean City® contest, whether they won the most votes in their poll or they were chosen as the best by the editorial selection board, receive one of these beautiful metal award signs. Wherever you see this sign, you know the business is truly the best of Ocean City®.

    Best of Ocean City 2021

    Ann
    Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
    Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

    OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

    OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland.

