Ocean City, MD – [March 17th 2024] – OceanCity.com is thrilled to announce the launch of the Best of Ocean City® 2024 Photo Contest, inviting photography enthusiasts to showcase the beauty and essence of Ocean City, Maryland through their lens. This contest is a unique opportunity for photographers to have their work featured prominently as the background image for the prestigious Best of Ocean City® awards.

Participants are encouraged to submit high-resolution photos that encapsulate the spirit, scenery, and culture of Ocean City, MD. Whether it’s the stunning shoreline, bustling boardwalk, vibrant community life, or breathtaking sunsets, we’re seeking images that truly represent the charm of this coastal gem. Each entry should be suitable for printing at 18″ x 18″.

“We’re excited to see the creativity and talent of photographers as they capture the essence of Ocean City,” said Ann Hillyer, CEO at OceanCity.com. “This contest not only celebrates the beauty of our beloved city but also provides an opportunity for photographers to showcase their work to a wider audience.”

By submitting their photos through Facebook, contestants agree that their entries become the property of OceanCity.com. The top photos will be selected and included in a poll for public voting beginning on April 2. The winning photo will earn the prestigious honor of becoming the background image for the 2024 Best of Ocean City® awards. OceanCity.com will contact the contestants in the final poll to submit their high resolution versions of their photos. (See the fine print below…)

Voting for the Best of Ocean City® 2024 Photo Contest will be open until May 7th. Winners will be announced on May 21st, and the winning photo will be prominently featured on the 2024 Best of Ocean City® award plaques.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Following the announcement of the winners, voting for the 2025 contest will commence on May 29, 2024, and run through April 2025, giving participants and enthusiasts alike the chance to engage and appreciate Ocean City’s beauty year-round.

To enter the Best of Ocean City® 2024 Photo Contest, please submit your photos using the form below or on the OceanCity.com Facebook page.

Ann Hillyer, amh@maryland.com

Join us in celebrating the splendor of Ocean City, MD through the lens of talented photographers. Let your photo be the next iconic image to grace the Best of Ocean City® awards!

By entering the OceanCity.com Photo Contest, you agree to the following rules and disclaimers:

Copyright and Ownership: All submitted photos must be your original work and free of any copyright or ownership restrictions. You must own the rights to all recognizable people and places depicted in your entries.

All submitted photos must be your original work and free of any copyright or ownership restrictions. You must own the rights to all recognizable people and places depicted in your entries. Permissions: If your photo includes identifiable people, you must have their written permission for their likeness to be included on a winning plaque displayed publicly.

If your photo includes identifiable people, you must have their written permission for their likeness to be included on a winning plaque displayed publicly. Usage Rights: By submitting a photo, you grant OceanCity.com a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, and display your photo for contest purposes and future OceanCity.com promotions.

By submitting a photo, you grant OceanCity.com a non-exclusive, royalty-free license to use, reproduce, modify, publish, and display your photo for contest purposes and future OceanCity.com promotions. Content Restrictions: Photos must not contain nudity, offensive language, violence, or any material deemed inappropriate for a general audience.

Photos must not contain nudity, offensive language, violence, or any material deemed inappropriate for a general audience. Resolution: The top photos will be entered into an online poll where users can decide which photo will be used for the Best of Ocean City® 2024 winners plaque. OceanCity.com will contact all photographers that have made this cut to submit the high resolution versions of their photos.

The top photos will be entered into an online poll where users can decide which photo will be used for the Best of Ocean City® 2024 winners plaque. OceanCity.com will contact all photographers that have made this cut to submit the high resolution versions of their photos. Photographers: Anybody can submit a photo as long as it adheres to the above rules. Also, no watermarks or other logos are allowed. Your name as the winning photographer will be included on the awards.

We reserve the right to disqualify any entries that violate these rules.