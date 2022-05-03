Ocean City celebrates 31st Springfest Arts & Crafts Festival May 5-8th, 2022

Springfest, one of the top Arts and Crafts Shows in the United States, features nearly 300 vendors with over 250 selling art and crafts. Visitors should bring their appetite as the event includes 30 food vendors serving a variety of delicious offerings, from famous Eastern Shore delicacies an assortment of ethnic food and gourmet offerings.

Springfest Hours for 2022:

Thursday – Saturday: 10 am – 8 pm

Sunday: 10 am – 6 pm

Live Music Headliners:

Romeo Delight, The Ultimate Van Halen Experience. THURSDAY, 5/6 AT 8 PM

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, FRIDAY, 5/6 AT 8 PM

Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, SATURDAY, 5/7 AT 8 PM

Free Entertainment Line-Up:

May 5 – 8, 2022

Thursday, May 5, 2022 Outdoor Stage

10:15 am OPENING CEREMONY

10:30 am Jesse Garron’s Tribute to Elvis

1:00 pm Poole & the Gang

3:00 pm The Rockoholics

5:00 pm Rick K Road Trip

6:30 pm BK & Chrissy of Radio OC Indoor Stage

12:00 pm Recreation Dancers

2:00 pm Among the Stars

4:00 pm Lennon La Ricci & the Leftovers Friday, May 6, 2022 Outdoor Stage

11:00 am Still Rockin’ Band

1:00 pm Beach Bandits

3:00 pm Rick K Road Trip

5:00 pm Dad Jokes

6:30 pm DJ Kutt Indoor Stage

10:15 am Rick K Road Trip

12:00 pm Saved by Zero

2:00 pm Kittyback

4:00 pm Jimmy Charles

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Outdoor Stage

11:00 am Jukehouse Bombers

1:00 pm Rick K Road Trip

3:00 pm Route 50

5:00 pm Guys in Thin Ties

6:30 pm BK & Chrissy of Radio OC Indoor Stage

10:15 am Rick K Road Trip

12:00 pm Real Diamond “Neil Diamond Tribute Band”

2:00 pm Sapphire

4:00 pm Randy Lee & the Saltwater Cowboys Sunday, May 8, 2022 Outdoor Stage

10:15 am Island Fusion

12:30 pm Mathew Street Band

2:30 pm Mike Hines & the Look

4:30 pm Back to the Beach Band “Beach Boys Tribute” Indoor Stage

11:30 am Recreation Dancers

1:30 pm Bob Lougheed & the Memphis Mafia

3:30 pm Doc Marten & the Flannels

*entertainment subject to change without notice

More Springfest Details:

Springfest is located in the Inlet Lot at the south end of Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk. Springfest is fun for people of all ages and admission to the four-day event is free, including all entertainment, with the exception of the ticketed evening headline performances.

Since parking in the downtown area is limited, the Town of Ocean City will offer shuttle bus service to and from the West Ocean City Park and Ride on Route 50 beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, May 6, and operating throughout the event, May 6-9. For more information about the West Ocean City Park and Ride service, call the Ocean City Transportation Department at 410-723-1606.

The Boardwalk Tram WILL BE OPERATING FOR SPRINGFEST running from 10 am – 10 pm, Thursday – Saturday, and 10 am – 7 pm on Sunday.

Hours for the popular free-admission event are Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.