Springfest 2022 Coming to Ocean City This Weekend

It’s finally getting warmer outside and the flowers are blooming, just in time for Ocean City’s signature springtime event. Springfest, set for May 5th through 8th, is the ultimate festival, with great food, live music, and artisan vendors. Since Springfest began three decades ago, much has changed in Ocean City, but this joyful family weekend has always been a constant source of Eastern Shore spirit. We checked in with the town’s special events team for a preview of this big festival weekend.

From the bright lights of Winterfest, to the spectacular planes of the Air Show, Ocean City is home to numerous exciting special events that attract thousands of people. This year’s long-awaited 31st annual Springfest at the Inlet Lot is expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

The free four day family festival will include live music, countless artisan vendors, and delicious food. Music will run all day every day, with many local acts taking the stage. If the music just calls out your name and you want the beat to go on into the night, check out the ticketed headliner concerts on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Bands include Romeo Delight, the ultimate Van Halen experience, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, and finally, the iconic Starship featuring Mickey Thomas. Yes, Springfest is certainly part of what “built this city,” in the eyes of Special Events Director Frank Miller and Coordinator Brenda Moore.

Springfest Organizers & Beach Tennis

“Springfest is really designed to bring people into town and offer a family-friendly opportunity to not only experience the amenities the town offers 365 days a year, but give them a new opportunity with music and crafts,” said Miller. “That has been a very valuable asset to the town for the past 30 years, and now into our 31st year.”

While you have the whole weekend to enjoy Springfest, you won’t want to wait too long to make it down because the food supply might not last forever. Gourmet food tents will be opening, with crab cakes, cheesesteaks, and funnel cakes all available for sale.

Plus, Springfest has a new addition this year. As beach tennis continues to trend on the West Coast, Springfest is bringing the sport to the east, with several exhibition events, with the hopes of hosting a full-blown tournament later this year.

Parking for Springfest

Thinking about parking? Have no fear; free parking is available at the West Ocean City Park and Ride, and the Boardwalk trams, beach bus, and shuttles will be in operation.

After three decades, Springfest is a longtime local tradition the town and its visitors continue to take pride in – it’s the unofficial kickoff to the reason why our town exists – the long-awaited summer.

“That family-friendly component is vital to Ocean City and Springfest and Sunfest really carry that banner,” Miller added. “Springfest typically draws 100,000 people and Sunfest brings in 200,000 people, so in terms of the size of these events and the impact they have on our local businesses, that is huge. So, as long as we can, we are going to maintain Springfest.”

“It’s a shoot-off from our fall event, Sunfest, which is going to be 47 years old this year,” Moore explained. “We want to get people to come when they normally wouldn’t – before Memorial Day or after Labor Day. It’s really a kickoff for the summer season.”

The full live music and beach tennis exhibition schedules are available on the town’s website.

Springfest will run rain or shine May 5th through 8th, with hours of 10 to 8 Thursday through Saturday and 10 to 6 on Sunday. We hope to see you there as we kick off our busiest summer yet here in Ocean City.