Top Coffee Spots on the Boardwalk

By Katie Ruskey

Sweater weather is upon us and nothing compliments a relaxing walk on the boardwalk than that perfect cup of coffee. Whether you favor a seasonal flavor or a classic cup of plain old joe, there’s something for everyone. Here are some top spots on the boardwalk to grab that cup of coffee.

 

Java Beach Cafe

Java Beach cafe is located at The Grand Hotel.

Location: 2100 Baltimore Ave (The Grand Hotel and the Boardwalk- between 22nd and 23rd St.)

This tiki inspired café serves up coffee for everyone’s taste buds. From mocha mint, to Butterfinger- Irish cream and red velvet cake, special order a latte or frappe to fit your personality.

Java Beach Cafe
Java Beach Cafe
A great selfie spot at Java Beach Cafe.

 

Quickies Mini Donuts

Quickies Mini Donuts

Location: 1109 N Atlantic Ave 

Come in for the cinnamon sugar mini donuts, but don’t forget to compliment them with a cup of hot cup of flavored coffee. Quickies offers seasonal flavors such as hazelnut and pumpkin, in addition to vanilla and caramel.

Quickies coffee and donuts menu.
Quickies coffee spot.

 

Crepe Daddy

Crepe Daddy

Location: 1101 Atlantic Ave Store B (11th St. and the Boardwalk)

Compliment your breakfast crepe with something off of their espresso bar menu. A latte, americano, or a caramel macchiato goes perfectly with a sweet breakfast crepe. Perhaps try a different flavor of coffee such as white chocolate, lavender, or raspberry! Or go wild with their Affogato-  two shots of espresso over vanilla ice cream!

Order a special blend to fit your mood.
Try a flavored coffee.
Crepe Daddy
Crepe Daddy coffee stained art.

 

Shotti’s Point Café

Shotti’s on the boardwalk

Location: 611 Atlantic Avenue (6th St. and the Boardwalk)

For a quick pick me up, stop by Shotti’s Point Cafe for Costarican Volcanic blend or a coconut caramel latte.

Hot and iced coffee

 

A Latte Enjoy

A Latte Enjoy café front

Location: 109 N Atlantic Ave (The Plim Plaza Hotel and the Boardwalk)

Enjoy a cup of Swell Joe coffee, locally roasted in Lewes, Delaware, right on the front porch of The Plim Plaza Hotel. This outdoor covered café serves great coffee but an even better view.

A Latte Enjoy

 

Talbot Street Café

Talbot Street Cafe

Location: 3 Talbot Street (Just off the Boardwalk at Fishers Popcorn)

Located just off the boardwalk, Talbot Street Café serves up tasty espressos, iced chai lattes, and Ghirardelli frozen hot chocolate! And you might as well make a stop at Fishers Popcorn to go along with it.

Handcrafted coffee at Talbot Street Café
Katie Ruskey

