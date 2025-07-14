J1 Programs Truly Change Lives and Mine is One of Them

Have you ever thought how it would be to just pick yourself up, fly across the world, and immerse yourself into a brand new country, work 12 hour days, and know no one along the way? Well that’s exactly what J1 students do here in Ocean City. We were lucky enough to meet an convince Viktoriya to write about her story. Thank you Viktoriya Moore for your insiders perspective!

Brave

“Back in 2021, I was in my third year of a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, frantically preparing to write my thesis in English. I was under pressure and painfully aware of how much I needed to improve my second language over the summer. At the time, it felt impossible.

I had always known about the Work & Travel program, but it seemed too far-fetched. Just

imagine: flying across the ocean, completely alone, to spend three months in a new culture and language, not knowing a single soul. The idea was terrifying. So I did it. Looking back, I still can’t believe how brave I was as a young student. The airport staff were the first native English speakers I ever spoke to in person. That alone was overwhelming. The flight to the U.S. lasted nearly fifteen hours with two layovers, giving me plenty of time to worry and second-guess everything. But once I landed, there was no turning back.

The Point of Exhaustion

Before arriving in Ocean City, I had no idea it was possible to work multiple jobs. I didn’t even know it was common, let alone encouraged as a smart way to make the program financially sustainable. But in no time, I joined the hustle – working as a barista in the mornings and a shop assistant in the afternoons. Most J1 students did the same. Despite the physical exhaustion, this period was full of life, fun and learning.

Why Do Americans Use So Much Ice?

We were all there chasing the same thing: experience, language fluency, and a summer we’d never forget. I was improving my English every day, making friends from all over the world, and immersing myself in American culture. I remember being surprised at how much ice Americans use in every drink, and I couldn’t believe how intense the air conditioning was indoors.

Down Time

On weekends, I traveled to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and New York City. Exploring the

East Coast became part of the adventure thanks to Ocean City’s convenient location. And

somewhere along the way I fell in love with the country.

I Forgot What?!

That summer didn’t come without challenges. I had to navigate a new country, work long hours and fix serious mistakes, like forgetting the original DS-2019 form, the most important document for the program. I panicked, but managed to resolve it on my own. Each setback taught me resilience, quick thinking, and how to trust myself under pressure.

An Ending to New Beginnings

When the summer ended, I flew home a different person: stronger, more confident, with a new perspective and life-long friends. I completed my degree, but more importantly, I reimagined my future. English was no longer just a subject, it had become a key. A key that unlocked real people, real places, and a version of myself I hadn’t known before.

That transformation inspired me to help others access the same kind of life-changing

experiences that the J1 program had given me. That’s how I became an English teacher.”