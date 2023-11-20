Ocean City Film Festival 2024 tickets are buy-one-get-one free during Black Friday weekend

OCEAN CITY, MD — Nov. 17, 2023 —The Ocean City Film Festival is offering a special BOGO for Black Friday weekend. Four-day all-access passes for the March 2024 festival, normally $125 each, will be available as buy-one-get-one free or two for $125.

This offer is good Nov. 24-27 and online only. Passes are available at OCart.org, OCMDFilmFestival.com, or https://buff.ly/46flBtt

The 2024 Film Festival returns to the resort for its 8th season March 7-10, 2024, screening 100 independent films made both locally and around the world. The festival includes parties, happy hours, meet and greets with filmmakers, and workshops.

“If you’re a film buff or know one, this would make the perfect gift,” B.L. Strang-Moya, creative director of the Film Fest, said. “A four-day all-access pass gets you into all the parties and gatherings plus all the regular festival movies and events.”

The Ocean City Film Festival is a program of the nonprofit Art League of Ocean City. Proceeds from the festival benefit the outreach of the organization and continue free admission to the Ocean City Center for the Arts.

More information is available at OCart.org or 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects. Financial support comes primarily through membership dues from individuals and corporate sponsors.