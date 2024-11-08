So you think you know Ocean City well? Take this quiz to find out how well

Think you know Ocean City inside out? You visit almost ever year, sometimes more than once. You’ve been coming here since you were a child and now you bring your grand kids! We get it, it’s your happy place. But how well do you really know Ocean City Md? See how many of these questions you can answer. Answers at the bottom of the page. No cheating!
Answers:
- Love it or hate it, Roses closed its doors for good in June 2024.
- The Sea Scape, the Surf and Sands, the Santa Maria and the Stowaway were first properties to hit Ocean City’s Motel Row, built in the mid-1950s. All have since been replaced with newer accommodations.
- Between 145th and 146th Streets
- At Northside Park during Winterfest of Lights
- Tourism in Ocean City exploded in the 1970s with the high-rise condominium lining the beach in North Ocean City.
- The Angler
- Northside Park
- In 1912, Trimper Rise of Ocean City purchased a 50-ft masterpiece carousel from the Herschell-Spillman Company. Still in operation, it’s one of the oldest operating carousels in the country.
- On July 29, 1939, a record-breaking 171 white marlin were caught just off the coast, cementing Ocean City’s title as the “White Marlin Capital of the World!”
- It first welcomed visitors in 2000
- 2.45 miles
- Ocean City was originally known as The Lady’s Resort to the Ocean, but by 1874 was renamed Ocean City.
- Northside Park
On August 23, 1933, a violent hurricane hit the resort, cutting an inlet linking
the ocean with the bay, and the Ocean City Inlet was born!
- The first wooden walkway was constructed in 1900. The Boardwalk was not yet a year-round attraction, so the boards were taken up in the winter.
- Fisher’s Popcorn on the Boardwalk
- Twin Tree Road, off 139th Street
- On the Boardwalk at Somerset St
- Sunset Park
- St Louis Avenue between N Division Street and 1st Street, now part of the Cambria Hotel.
- Princess Royale
- The Haunted House was built in 1964, and expanded in 1988 to two stories.
- At the 144th St. Transit Center
- On the corner of Rt 90 Bridge and Coastal Highway
- The new Museum of Ocean City was the formerly the Bank of Ocean City building, from 1916 to 2019.
- Southern end of the Boardwalk, by the Ocean City Life Saving Museum
- Seacrets
- Somerset Street
- Kite Loft
- The fountain at North Division Street, as you enter Ocean City from the Rt 50 Bridge
- Behind the Ocean City Convention Center
- Northside Park
- Erected around 1926, the current pier building stands in the same location as the first pavilion, which contained a dancing pavilion, skating rink, bowling alleys, pool room and refreshment booths.
- This statue is to pay homage to the sculptor’s heritage by raising the nation’s consciousness as to the plight of the Indian. The monument, carved from a 100-year-old oak, was completed in 1976.
- Believe it or not, it was in 1922 when Thrasher’s first started telling their iconic fries. And those who were at the back of the line then, are almost ready to get served!
Score
35 out of 35 – You are an Ocean City expert, you probably know more about this town than we do! Want to work for us?
30-34 correct – You really know your stuff, a couple of these questions were a little tricky. Well done!
15-29 correct – You might want to get off the beach a little more.
9-14 correct- You really should try to visit a little more often. Go on, have another go at the quiz and see if you do better this time.
0-8 correct- Have you ever been to Ocean City Md?