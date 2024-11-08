So you think you know Ocean City well? Take this quiz to find out how well

Think you know Ocean City inside out? You visit almost ever year, sometimes more than once. You’ve been coming here since you were a child and now you bring your grand kids! We get it, it’s your happy place. But how well do you really know Ocean City Md? See how many of these questions you can answer. Answers at the bottom of the page. No cheating!

Answers:

Score

35 out of 35 – You are an Ocean City expert, you probably know more about this town than we do! Want to work for us?

30-34 correct – You really know your stuff, a couple of these questions were a little tricky. Well done!

15-29 correct – You might want to get off the beach a little more.

9-14 correct- You really should try to visit a little more often. Go on, have another go at the quiz and see if you do better this time.

0-8 correct- Have you ever been to Ocean City Md?