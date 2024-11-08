60.8 F
So you think you know Ocean City well? Take this quiz to find out how well

Think you know Ocean City inside out? You visit almost ever year, sometimes more than once. You’ve been coming here since you were a child and now you bring your grand kids! We get it, it’s your happy place. But how well do you really know Ocean City Md? See how many of these questions you can answer. Answers at the bottom of the page. No cheating!

1. Which well worn department store in Ocean City finally closed its doors in 2024
2. What were the first properties to hit Ocean City’s Motel Row, and when were they built?
3. Between which two streets will you find this sign on Coastal Highway?
4. Where and when can you see this light display?
Condo Row Ocean City
5. When was Condo Row built?
6. Which restaurant must you be watching the sunset from to get this view of the Rt 50 bridge?
7. Where are you if you are taking a walk around this pond?
8. When did the carousel at Trimper Rides first appear in Ocean City? (photo by Tammy Smitley Coleman)
white marlin open billfish tuna marlin
9. Why is Ocean City known as the White Marlin Capital of the World? 

 

10. What year was the Boardwalk Arch built?
11. How long is the Ocean City Boardwalk?
12. What was Ocean City originally known as?
13. At which park can you exercise to work off all the french fries, pizza and ice cream?
14. When was the Ocean City Inlet created? 
15. When was the Ocean City Boardwalk created? 
16. Popcorn, yes, but where?
17. Can you figure out the exact street you can find this view?
18. Where will you find this mosaic?
19. At which Ocean City park can you stop and smell these flowers?
20. Rambling cottages, sadly not all there any more. But do you know where they were?
21. Which hotel has this wall of glass looking onto the beach?
22. When did the Haunted House on the Ocean City Boardwalk first terrify visitors? (Photo by Nick Zigmant) 
23. Where in Ocean City would you find this majestic statue?
24. And where would you find the Dance of the Dolphins?
museum of ocean City
25. The new Museum of Ocean City opened September 2024. What was the building originally?
26. This tower was erected in 1934-35 . Where is it located?
27. A winter view from which tropical restaurant?
28. Where would you find this rather plain row of houses?
29. Which Boardwalk store has this and much more to entice every kid inside?
30. Where is this White Marlin jumping?
31. Where would you find this bayside boardwalk?
32. Where do these flag poles stand tall?
33. Now the entrance to Jolly Roger at the Pier, what was the original building used for?
34. When did the The Inlet Indian, sculpted by Peter Toth, first stand proudly at the Inlet?
35. How long have people been waiting in line for Thrasher’s French Fries?

 

Answers:

  1. Love it or hate it, Roses closed its doors for good in June 2024.
  2. The Sea Scape, the Surf and Sands, the Santa Maria and the Stowaway were first properties to hit Ocean City’s Motel Row, built in the mid-1950s. All have since been replaced with newer accommodations.
  3. Between 145th and 146th Streets
  4. At Northside Park during Winterfest of Lights
  5. Tourism in Ocean City exploded in the 1970s with the high-rise condominium lining the beach in North Ocean City.  
  6. The Angler
  7. Northside Park
  8. In 1912, Trimper Rise of Ocean City purchased a 50-ft masterpiece carousel from the Herschell-Spillman Company. Still in operation, it’s one of the oldest operating carousels in the country.
  9. On July 29, 1939, a record-breaking 171 white marlin were caught just off the coast, cementing Ocean City’s title as the “White Marlin Capital of the World!”
  10. It first welcomed visitors in 2000
  11. 2.45 miles
  12. Ocean City was originally known as The Lady’s Resort to the Ocean, but by 1874 was renamed Ocean City.
  13. Northside Park

  14. On August 23, 1933, a violent hurricane hit the resort, cutting an inlet linking
    the ocean with the bay, and the Ocean City Inlet was born! 

  15. The first wooden walkway was constructed in 1900. The Boardwalk was not yet a year-round attraction, so the boards were taken up in the winter.
  16. Fisher’s Popcorn on the Boardwalk
  17. Twin Tree Road, off 139th Street
  18. On the Boardwalk at Somerset St
  19. Sunset Park
  20. St Louis Avenue between N Division Street and 1st Street, now part of the Cambria Hotel.
  21. Princess Royale
  22. The Haunted House was built in 1964, and expanded in 1988 to two stories.  
  23. At the 144th St. Transit Center
  24. On the corner of Rt 90 Bridge and Coastal Highway
  25. The new Museum of Ocean City was the formerly the Bank of Ocean City building, from 1916 to 2019.
  26. Southern end of the Boardwalk, by the Ocean City Life Saving Museum
  27. Seacrets
  28. Somerset Street
  29. Kite Loft
  30. The fountain at North Division Street, as you enter Ocean City from the Rt 50 Bridge
  31. Behind the Ocean City Convention Center
  32. Northside Park
  33. Erected around 1926, the current pier building stands in the same location as the first pavilion, which contained a dancing pavilion, skating rink, bowling alleys, pool room and refreshment booths.
  34. This statue is to pay homage to the sculptor’s heritage by raising the nation’s consciousness as to the plight of the Indian. The monument, carved from a 100-year-old oak, was completed in 1976.
  35. Believe it or not, it was in 1922 when Thrasher’s first started telling their iconic fries. And those who were at the back of the line then, are almost ready to get served!

Score

35 out of 35 – You are an Ocean City expert, you probably know more about this town than we do! Want to work for us?

30-34  correct – You really know your stuff, a couple of these questions were a little tricky. Well done!

15-29 correct – You might want to get off the beach a little more.

9-14 correct- You really should try to visit a little more often. Go on, have another go at the quiz and see if you do better this time.

0-8 correct- Have you ever been to Ocean City Md?

 

 

Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
