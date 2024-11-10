Community and Friends Rally to Support Tyler Walsh with Fundraiser Hosted by Aloft November 14th, 2024

In the coastal town of Ocean City, Maryland, the spirit of community is shining brighter than ever as friends, family, and locals come together to help Tyler Walsh adapt his home to accommodate a new life with accommodated needs. Tyler, a beloved local resident, and student at Stephen Decatur High School, has faced numerous challenges in recent months, after being the victim of a hit in run motorcycle incident this summer. Despite these hardships, he has not faced them alone—his close-knit group of friends, known as “The Gators,” has been there every step of the way, rallying together to help rebuild his home and support him through a particularly difficult time.

An Emotional Challenge

In addition to his mobility challenges, Tyler has recently experienced the heartbreaking loss of his mother to cancer. With his father stepping up to care for him, his twin sister, Emma, and his younger brother, Carter, the family has been navigating this emotional journey with resilience and love. Now, Tyler’s friends and community are stepping up to ensure he has a home that is both comfortable and accessible for him as he begins this new chapter in his life.

Stronger In Orange Fundraiser

The support from Tyler’s community has been overwhelming, with “The Gators” lending a hand along with Berlin based construction company, T&G Builders, to assist with the significant home modifications required to make his living space wheelchair-friendly. To further help the cause, a special fundraiser event called “Stronger in Orange” has been organized to benefit the Walsh family. The event will be held at the Aloft Ocean City on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The “Stronger in Orange” fundraiser will offer an evening of camaraderie, entertainment, and giving. Tickets are available for $25 for adults, while tickets for children under the age of 12 are $15. Attendees will enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres and a drink ticket, along with the chance to bid on silent auction items, win raffle prizes, and participate in various other fun activities throughout the night. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Wax, ensuring a lively and memorable event for all who attend.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Walsh family to help cover the costs of the necessary home renovations, including wheelchair ramps, wider doorways, and other modifications to ensure Tyler’s home is safe, accessible, and comfortable. The “Stronger in Orange” event not only aims to raise funds but also to raise awareness of the challenges faced by individuals with mobility impairments and their families.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, you can contact the Aloft Ocean City at 443-373-0800. The organizers are encouraging everyone in the community to come together and show their support for Tyler and his family during this difficult time.

A Tight Knit Community

Tyler’s journey is a testament to the strength of the Ocean City community and the unyielding power of friendship. As the Gators continue to support their friend, the outpouring of love and generosity is proof that in times of hardship, a strong support system can make all the difference. The Walsh family is not facing these challenges alone—they are surrounded by a network of friends, family, and community members who are committed to helping them rebuild and move forward with hope.