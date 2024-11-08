A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between November 2nd thru November 8th. The weather in Ocean City for the past week continued to be outstanding, even though a little rain would be welcome.

Special events

Ocean City Running Festival

The 2nd annual running event occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. This running event featured four lengths: 5K, 8K, half marathon and full marathon. The 5k and 8k were held on the Ocean City boardwalk and the half marathon and full marathon featured runners running between Ocean City and Assateague Island. The best time for the full marathon was by Will Rehrig of Middletown, Delaware at 2:35:08 for men and Lizzie Thomas of Ellicott City, Maryland at 2:55:51 for women. There was a large turnout for each of the races.

Pictures around Ocean City

Some of the select pictures highlighted this week were a view of the Angler Restaurant and bayside properties from the Route 50 Bridge, a view of the rooftops in downtown Ocean City, and the “love shells” located in containers on the boardwalk between 23rd and 24th Streets. Also included is a bayside marina picture near Somerset Street.

We also included some pictures of the offseason or second season in Ocean City. The less traveled Ocean City Boardwalk, quieter streets (S. Baltimore Avenue) and the regular construction of street improvements underway on Baltimore Avenue, north of 16th Street.

Sunrises in Ocean City

If you are in Ocean City, we have to feature the great sunrises that we had this past week. We decided to include several sunrise pictures as there were so many great morning sunrises this week. Even in the foggy weather that was here on morning of Thursday, November 7th.

Ocean City Sunset

And a list of top pictures would not be complete without a photo of a nice Ocean City sunset!

Coming up

Keep on eye on Oceancity.com Facebook, Instagram, and website for more events and pictures coming your way in the next few weeks and month.