If you thought Ocean City’s dining scene couldn’t get any more elevated, think again. Tucked along the bayside beach right next to Seacrets, Seacrets Hideaway quietly opened its doors last week—offering a refined, beach-luxe experience that’s already making waves.

This exclusive new bar and restaurant is not just another bayside hangout. With mixology at the forefront, a chef-driven menu, and breathtaking views of the Assawoman Bay, The Hideaway is poised to become the go-to destination for locals and visitors craving upscale coastal vibes.

Arrive by Land or Sea

Getting to The Hideaway is half the fun. Guests arriving by boat can use the dedicated water shuttle service from anchorages just offshore. Prefer to start at Seacrets? There’s a shuttle running directly between the original complex and the new venue, making it easy to bounce between the two without missing a beat. Of course, you can always walk.

Mixology Rules the Menu

At The Hideaway, drinks are as much an art form as they are a refreshment. With Seacrets spirits featured throughout, the cocktail program leans into island elegance—each glass a curated experience. Drinks here are delicious, unique, and priced to match the upscale atmosphere. (Don’t come looking for happy hour deals—this is where you go to indulge.)

One exciting detail: we spotted bananas soaking in rum, hinting at the Banana Banshee signature cocktail that’s sure to turn heads.It uses the house infused banana rum and adds white Crème de Cacao, cream, and a dust of cocoa.

Coastal Bites by Chef Paul Suplee

The culinary program is led by the acclaimed Chef Paul Suplee, who brings thoughtful touches and allergy-aware options to the table. On our visit, we sampled:

Baba Ghanoush Appetizer : A beautifully plated mix of roasted eggplant, chili bean spread, red peppers, carrots, and warm pita triangles. A smoky, satisfying start.

Seared Tuna with a Citrus Glaze Appetizer: Served on a bed of crisp lettuce and drizzled with a light lemon sauce—dairy-free, red meat-free, and absolutely divine.

Expect more dishes that combine fresh, seasonal ingredients with bold flavors and health-conscious execution.

Bayside Serenity Meets Tropical Design

With two bars (North and South), plenty of room to lounge on the sandy bayside beach, and intimate dining rooms with views that stretch over the water, The Hideaway brings an island retreat feel to Ocean City.

The setting is lush and intentional—rain gardens designed to meet Worcester County’s environmental standards are beautifully incorporated into the layout. Palm trees and tropical plants from Homestead, Florida complete the scene, making this spot feel like a getaway within a getaway.

Love the Hideaway? Let the World Know!

Stay Tuned for the Official Grand Opening

This is your first look at The Hideaway—and there’s more to come. While we await the official press release and grand opening celebration, those in the know are already enjoying OC’s newest upscale secret. Whether you come by boat or by beach shuttle, this is one destination you’ll want on your summer radar.