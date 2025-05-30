73.4 F
Ocean City
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

Boardwalk InfoDowntownOcean City Beach
By Glenn Irwin

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 22 of 2025

Trimpers Big Wheel ride
Trimpers Big Wheel ride

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between May 24 and May 30.

Here’s some pictures of this twenty second week of 2025 in Ocean City. 

Sunrises in Ocean City

Sometimes a bright sunrise and sometimes a cloudy one.  But always great to see in OC.

Sunrise 2
Sunrise 2
Sunrise
Sunrise

Memorial Day weekend

Last weekend was Memorial Day.  It appeared a little slower than usual, but many families were seen in Ocean City.

On the beach for Memorial Day weekend
On the beach for Memorial Day weekend

 

Also we saw our friends at the Kite Loft getting open for another busy day.  Located on the boardwalk between 5th and 6th Streets.

Kite Loft
Kite Loft
US Coast Guard Station in OC
US Coast Guard Station in OC

 

Ocean City Boardwalk

Here’s our boardwalk guide info:  BOARDWALK GUIDE

On the OC Boardwalk
On the OC Boardwalk

 

Let’s highlight another older building in OC

This building includes a popular breakfast and lunch place in downtown Ocean City.  Since 1982, Soriano’s Restaurant and Coffee Shop!  Built about 1921, it is located on S. Baltimore Avenue between Somerset and Dorchester Streets.

Soriano's building on S. Baltimore Avenue
Soriano’s building on S. Baltimore Avenue

 

Ocean City Bayside and Inlet

Fishing on the bayside
Fishing on the bayside

With warmer weather returning, more fishermen were seen on the bayside and inlet areas.

Here’s our article on the OC bayside:  FACTS ABOUT THE OC INLET

Inlet fishing boats
Inlet fishing boats

 

2025 Jeep Week

This event started May 29th and continues to Sunday, June 1st

Setting up for Jeep Week obstacle course
Setting up for Jeep Week obstacle course

The beach obstacle course was getting prepared on the OC beach just north of the OC Pier building.  More info about Jeep Week:  2025 OCMD JEEP WEEK.

Enjoy this weekend.

 

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
Glenn “retired” in March, 2023 after almost 23 years as Executive Director of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC). The OCDC is a nonprofit organization that is charged with revitalizing downtown Ocean City. Glenn continues to be involved in several community organizations. Glenn lives in Ocean City and regularly rides throughout the downtown area and boardwalk for exercise and pleasure several times per week, often year-round,. Glenn is our OC Bike Guy and often live streams his downtown rides for oceancity.com as well as takes pictures.
