THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES IN OCEAN CITY

A WEEK IN REVIEW OF OCEAN CITY PICTURES – Week 22 of 2025

Let’s look at several pictures taken in Ocean City, Maryland over the past week between May 24 and May 30.

Here’s some pictures of this twenty second week of 2025 in Ocean City.

Sunrises in Ocean City

Sometimes a bright sunrise and sometimes a cloudy one. But always great to see in OC.

Memorial Day weekend

Last weekend was Memorial Day. It appeared a little slower than usual, but many families were seen in Ocean City.

Also we saw our friends at the Kite Loft getting open for another busy day. Located on the boardwalk between 5th and 6th Streets.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Here’s our boardwalk guide info: BOARDWALK GUIDE

Let’s highlight another older building in OC

This building includes a popular breakfast and lunch place in downtown Ocean City. Since 1982, Soriano’s Restaurant and Coffee Shop! Built about 1921, it is located on S. Baltimore Avenue between Somerset and Dorchester Streets.

Ocean City Bayside and Inlet

With warmer weather returning, more fishermen were seen on the bayside and inlet areas.

Here’s our article on the OC bayside: FACTS ABOUT THE OC INLET

2025 Jeep Week

This event started May 29th and continues to Sunday, June 1st.

The beach obstacle course was getting prepared on the OC beach just north of the OC Pier building. More info about Jeep Week: 2025 OCMD JEEP WEEK.

Enjoy this weekend.