Smooth Sailing: Exploring Ocean City, MD on a Pontoon Boat!

If you’re looking for a fun and relaxing way to spend a day on the water in Ocean City, Maryland, renting a pontoon boat is a great option. Pontoon boats are spacious, comfortable, and perfect for exploring the waterways and sights of Ocean City. Here are the top 5 things to do while renting a pontoon boat in Ocean City, MD.

1. Cruise the Bay

Renting a pontoon boat is a fantastic way to see Ocean City from a different perspective. Cruising the bay offers breathtaking views of the skyline, the waterways, nature, and the beautiful sights and sounds of Ocean City. If you get hungry you can even stop by one of the many on-the-water restaurants for a bite to eat. Check out the article “Ocean City Restaurants Accessible by Water” for more information.

2. Go Fishing

Fishing is one of the most popular activities to do while on a pontoon boat in Ocean City. The bay is home to a variety of fish species, including striped bass, bluefish, and flounder. You can rent fishing equipment and purchase bait from local tackle shops or bring your own gear.

3. Anchor at a Sandbar

One of the best ways to enjoy a pontoon boat rental in Ocean City is to anchor at a sandbar. The shallow waters of the bay are perfect for swimming. Pack a picnic lunch and spend a few hours relaxing on the sandbar or playing in the water.

4. Explore the Assateague Island National Seashore

Assateague Island National Seashore is a short boat ride away from Ocean City. This protected area is home to wild horses, pristine beaches, and a variety of wildlife. Renting a pontoon boat is an excellent way to explore this unique and beautiful area. Keep an eye out for dolphins, sea turtles, and other marine life.

5. Watch the Sunset

There’s nothing quite like watching the sun dip below the horizon while on a pontoon boat in Ocean City. The changing colors of the sky and the reflection on the water create a magical and memorable experience. Pack a few drinks and snacks and settle in for a stunning sunset cruise.

Renting a pontoon boat in Ocean City, MD, is an excellent way to explore the waterways, beaches, and sights of this popular seaside town. Whether you’re fishing, swimming, or simply enjoying the view, a pontoon boat rental offers a unique and unforgettable experience. Make sure you are prepared for your next boating adventure with these “Top 10 Must-Haves for Your Next Boating Adventure”

If you’re looking to rent a pontoon boat in Ocean City, MD, look no further than Odyssea Watersports. Located on 52nd Street Ocean City, MD, Odyssea offers a wide variety of watercraft rentals, including pontoon boats. Their boats are well-maintained, safe, and perfect for a day out on the water. You can even make reservations online at odysseawaterports.com, making it easy to plan your next adventure, or by calling 410-723-4227. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore Ocean City’s waterways in a comfortable and spacious pontoon boat from Odyssea Watersports.