SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL UPDATE IN DOWNTOWN OC

Update on Redevelopment Projects in Downtown Ocean City

In March of 2024, we presented an article on several small to medium sized projects that were under construction and renovation in downtown Ocean City in various phases. As mentioned then, generally, the projects that receive the most attention are often the large projects in Ocean City. It was noted that the bigger projects often get more attention due to their larger impacts in terms of employment, customer attraction and tax base generation. But they are often criticized due to their traffic generation, new parking demands, additional demand on area affordable housing, and incompatible building scale with adjacent properties, and more.

The new construction projects that “fly under the radar” are often the small and medium sized projects. These projects are often constructed on single and double sized lots. These single projects may seem minor to many, but these improvements add to the overall urban fabric of the downtown area. They are often infill projects. They still provide increases in tax base and employment opportunities benefiting the Town of Ocean City and Worcester County, but tend to be more of an incremental approach to a district and neighborhood. For this reason, they are more acceptable, but get less attention.

So, let’s highlight an update of the status of these projects that were noted in our March article in the downtown area of Ocean City:

106 S. Baltimore Avenue This new construction project is nearly completed and is being built on a vacant site at a very visible location at the northwest corner of S. Baltimore Avenue and Talbot Street. The former building, called the Taylor House (and Perdue House by others) was demolished about five years ago by a previous owner. The site plan was approved and building permit issued includes two buildings on this single lot. Each of these two buildings contain first floor parking (some in its garage and some outside) and six bedrooms. The project started slow due to material delays, but is scheduled to be completed by the end of the 2024. Upon completion these housing units are expected to be for rental projects catering to tourists.

407 A Edgewater Avenue This small two-story project was completed for this summer season and was used for rental housing. Each of these two units (one per floor) contains about 730 square feet and each has two bedrooms. The new building followed the footprint of the original building. The building has a simple design with a gabled roof and a fiber cement board exterior. The project has been moved along nicely and was completed in April 2024.

2 Dayton Lane This is the site of the former Bridgeview Apartments at the entrance of the Route 50 Bridge into Ocean City. The former building had numerous code violations and was eventually demolished. The new owner received site plan and building permit approvals for a building with four townhouses on this lot. The units are now complete and contain bottom floor garage parking and two upper living area floors with a gross living area of between 1,400 and 1,600 square feet. These units were completed in July 2024 and used for seasonal rentals.

1801 Philadelphia Avenue This property is located at the northwest corner of Philadelphia Avenue and Kingfish Street. Construction for this attractive two-story office building was completed in June, 2024. This building is the new home of the Harrison Group. The building contains 9,826 square feet of commercial office space. The previous use on this property was a miniature golf course (Nick’s Mini Golf) that relocated several streets to the north of this property.

2009 Philadelphia Avenue This property now contains the relocated Nick’s Mini Golf, which moved from 1801 Philadelphia Avenue due to the new Harrison Group construction. This new use contains a Jurassic Park themed mini-golf course as well as a ropes course. Its parking is located several lots south along Philadelphia Avenue. The owner was anxious to start this project once he received the necessary permits from the Town of Ocean City and was open for nearly the full 2024 summer season.

217 S. Baltimore Avenue (OC Museum) Several years ago, the Bank of Ocean City closed this branch that operated as the bank’s original location in 1916. The Bank donated this building and property to the Town of Ocean City. The Town of Ocean, the and Ocean City Lifesaving Station Museum worked together to create plans and strategize to renovate this older structure into an annex for the Museum. This renovation project received several grants and extensive work has been completed. The work included interior and exterior improvements. The intent was to restore this building to its original 1910 appearance with its exterior porches. The work was completed and a grand opening was held int September, 2024. The OC Lifesaving Station Museum installed various information posters and other assorted items related to the former bank use. New historic exhibits will be added in the near future.

Besides these six projects, there are a number of small and extensive building renovation projects underway throughout the downtown area; some with assistance of the Ocean City Development Corporation’s various renovation and enhancement programs.

There are also several new projects that have been approved by the Town of Ocean City’s Planning and Zoning Commission, however, these are in various phases of construction and renovation, too. These new projects in downtown Ocean City will be the basis of an upcoming article.

These smaller and medium sized projects provide a variety of uses in their construction and renovation projects underway in the downtown area of Ocean City. Each of these completed projects add to the variety and interest of what makes the Ocean City downtown area so special to residents and visitors. On your next visit to the downtown area make sure you see these new projects and hope that you appreciate that each provides as an asset to the urban fabric of the redevelopment of downtown Ocean City.