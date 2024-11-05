TikTok Sensation, Wyatt Moss, Uses Ocean City, Maryland Marathon to Help Complete 50 States Marathon Challenge

TikTok superstar, Wyatt Moss, visited Ocean City, Maryland this past weekend with one goal in mind! Running the Ocean City, Maryland marathon. But that’s not all!

Ocean City, Maryland – #43

At the beginning of each year, Moss decides to take the year by the horns and set an elite goal to not only challenge himself but give him more of an overall purpose in life. His goal for 2024 was to run a marathon in all 50 states! Crazy? Yes! Doable? Very! But it hasn’t come without its challenges.

Kindness Matters

Typically, marathons are held in the spring and fall, which allows runners for more optimal weather. Being able to finagle and plan all 50 states within a 365 day time frame seemed almost impossible. Some days Moss flew from state to state in order to claim a race, while other times he flew, landed, then had to drive up to 4-6 hours to reach his destination. Sleeping in airports and thriving on the kindness of others (getting free sushi at the Portland airport). In other cases, car rentals were unavailable along the East Coast and his shoes he ordered were nowhere in sight! But none of this stopped him.



Assateague to The Boardwalk

Wyatt visited Ocean City, Maryland this past weekend to check off Maryland and the 43rd marathon in this year’s challenge. After seeing the horses of Assateague Island and running along the 2 miles of boardwalk in a blue animal onsie, Moss headed to New York City to the world famous New York City Marathon.

Dressed to Impressed

Moss is not only popular for wanting to run all 50 states in one year, but his unconventional, fun, and flat out laughable outfits. Some of his running outfits include overalls, jeans and a button up, a cow onesie, a blow up dinosaur Halloween costume, daisy dukes, and the most famous- a full tuxedo at this past weekend’s New York City Marathon.

What Can We Learn from Moss?

It seems that the most important thing to learn from Wyatt Moss is that life is all about challenging yourself to do hard things, engage in some fun, and don’t take yourself too seriously. We thank you for visiting Ocean City to help claim your 2024 Running 50 Marathons on 50 States in 365 days challenge. Come back so we can properly celebrate at Seacrets!