Maryland’s favorite cocktail just got its moment in the spotlight—and now there’s a fun new way to enjoy it all summer long.

Thanks to a last-minute legislative triumph in Annapolis, the Orange Crush is officially Maryland’s State Cocktail—and OceanCity.com is raising a glass with the launch of the OC Orange Crush Trail, a new digital experience that helps visitors sip their way through Ocean City with exclusive $5 Orange Crushes at participating bars and restaurants.

The Orange Crush Becomes Maryland’s Official Cocktail

In April 2025, Delegate Wayne Hartman of District 38C led the charge to give this beloved beachside beverage the recognition it deserves. His original bill, HB 1001, gained traction in the House but initially stalled in the Senate. In a clever move, Hartman amended a separate bill naming chromite as the state mineral—securing the Orange Crush’s official status just two minutes before the legislative session ended.

“This gives new meaning to last call,” said Hartman, toasting the final vote.

The bill took effect June 1, 2025, just in time for peak summer season.

The Origins of an Ocean City Icon

The Orange Crush was first mixed at Harborside Bar & Grill in West Ocean City in 1995. This now-iconic cocktail is made with orange vodka, triple sec, a freshly squeezed orange, and a splash of Sprite—a refreshing, citrusy drink that’s become a staple of the Ocean City experience.

Though Delaware also recently claimed the Orange Crush as its official cocktail, Hartman made it clear: “Virginia is for lovers—but Maryland is where you had your first crush.”

Introducing the OC Orange Crush Trail

To celebrate this milestone, OceanCity.com is launching the OC Orange Crush Trail, a FREE digital trail that guides visitors to the best places in Ocean City to enjoy an Orange Crush—each for just $5.

Here’s How It Works:

Anyone can download the trail for free by entering their email address—no hotel booking required!

Just click the download button below to get started.

Each participant can download one OC Orange Crush Trail per email address

The trail allows ONE $5 Orange Crush per participating location

Once a coupon is redeemed, it can’t be reused

Guests who book through the OceanCity.com reservations system at https://hotels.oceancity.com will also be invited to choose a free trail as part of their booking confirmation. You will also be offered many other trails, coupons and discounts in a link that is emailed to you with your booking confirmation.

Pair the OC Orange Crush Trail with our Coastal Craft Crawl, which offers $5 local craft beers at participating breweries and bars, and you’ll be sipping like a local all week long.

Why It Matters

The OC Orange Crush Trail is more than just a fun summer promotion—it’s a celebration of Maryland’s culture and a boost to local bars, restaurants, and tourism. By combining legislative pride with a savvy travel incentive, OceanCity.com is helping visitors drink like locals, explore more of Ocean City, and support the businesses that make this resort town so special.

Ready to Join the Trail?

Download the Trail Now.

Book your stay through hotels.oceancity.com and unlock access to exclusive cocktail deals across the city.

Your first crush might be $5, but the memories will be priceless.