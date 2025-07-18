Art League of Ocean City Releases Commemorative Poster Celebrating 150 Years of Ocean City

New Collector’s Poster Celebrates Ocean City’s 150th Anniversary

OCEAN CITY, MD – The Art League of Ocean City is excited to announce the release of a special collector’s poster, “The Art of Ocean City,” commemorating the town’s 150th anniversary. This beautiful poster also celebrates the 20th year of the “Artists Paint OC” plein air festival, showcasing eight iconic Ocean City scenes painted by talented plein air artists over the years.

Measuring 18×24 inches, the poster is available in two editions. The unframed edition sells for $15 and fits standard-size frames. For a more exclusive option, the Art League offers a deluxe framed edition, limited to 150 numbered prints. This deluxe edition is embellished with a commemorative gold seal reading “Ocean City Maryland 1875-2025” and is available as a gift to anyone who donates $150 or more to the nonprofit Art League. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

“This commemorative poster is just gorgeous,” said Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League. “The eight paintings displayed show everything we love about Ocean City, including the beach, the fishing pier, the Boardwalk, and the bay marshes. Whether you’re a summer resident looking for art for your condo or a local who loves the Town of Ocean City and its storied history, this is a poster you’ll want to collect. We published these posters in a limited quantity to ensure they’ll be collectors’ items to be cherished for generations.”

“The Art of Ocean City” posters can be purchased at the Ocean City Center for the Arts (502 94th St. bayside), on the Art League’s website at OCart.org, or by calling 410-524-9433. They will also be available at various local shops. Shipping is available at an additional cost.